Vaccines minister gives LBC details of four tests needed for lockdown easing

22 February 2021, 08:45 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 08:57

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has explained the details of the four tests that need to be met in order for restrictions to continue to be eased as the UK comes out of lockdown.

Mr Zahawi told LBC’s Nick Ferrari the continued success of the vaccine rollout, effectiveness of the vaccine, pressure on the NHS and prevalence of Covid-19 variants would determine whether the economy could continue to be unlocked over the coming months.

He said the four conditions were “clearly” being met at the moment, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to unveil his finalised roadmap to MPs this afternoon.

READ MORE: 'Rule of six' expected to return as part of Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' out of lockdown

READ MORE: One in three UK adults has received first Covid-19 jab

He also confirmed England would not be returning to the tiered system used before the latest lockdown.

Mr Zahawi said: “The first test is that the vaccine deployment programme continues to run to plan. The plan has been made more ambitious because we now are looking to deliver the first dose of vaccine to the over-50s by mid-April instead of May and then of course all adults by the end of July."

He said the second part was "evidence of the vaccination actually having the impact on infections, serious infections, hospitalisations and death".

He continued: “The third is that infection rates as we gradually reopen the economy... do not begin to increase at a rate that would make it unsustainable for the NHS.

“And then the fourth element is around variants, that we continue to monitor variants, surge test, very quickly genome sequence and then isolate in the way we’re doing with the South African variant.”

He said the Government would “continue to monitor” the four conditions, adding: “Clearly at the moment they’re being met, hence why the Prime Minster’s coming to the Commons today to set out a plan for opening schools on the 8th March and then gradually reopening the economy.”

Asked by Nick whether Covid-19 cases would need to remain below a certain level as restrictions are eased, he said the Government would not be "setting an arbitrary number".

"It’s not only cases, it is whether the infections are then leading to serious infections, hospitalisations and death, so it is those four tests that I have just outlined to you", he said.

"It is making sure that one the vaccines continue to be deployed and work and then that we don’t see because of a particular reopening of part of the economy the infections rates really shooting up to a level where it’s really unsustainable for the NHS."

Mr Zahawi confirmed one person would be allowed to meet another outdoors to socialise from March 8, while from March 29 outdoor sports such as tennis, golf and grassroots football would return, while six people or two households would also be able to meet outdoors.

Pushed on when gyms and fitness centres could reopen, he added: "At the moment, it's outdoors versus indoors. Outdoors is the priority because it's where the transmission rates are much, much, much lower."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is linked to 85% and 94% drop in the risk of hospital admissions

Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions risk by up to 94% - study
Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader receives Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that it is "outdoors versus indoors" when relaxing lockdown

'Outdoors is the priority' when relaxing lockdown, vaccines minister tells LBC
The ruined Christchurch cathedral after the 2011 earthquake

New Zealand marks 10th anniversary of Christchurch earthquake
Joe Biden

US approaches coronavirus death toll of 500,000

Dominic Raab said he was considering "further action" after innocent protesters were killed

UK to 'consider further action' against Myanmar after protesters shot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London