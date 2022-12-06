Vandals smash windows and graffiti 'MOVE' in yellow spray paint in row over pavement parking

Vandalism on cars in Manchester. Picture: Facebook via Manchester Evening News

By Fran Way

Vandals in Manchester went on an overnight spree smashing car windows and spray painting the words ‘move’ on the bonnets.

Pictures reveal the chaos in Leigh, Greater Manchester as car windows were completely shattered, tyres of an expensive Audi were slashed and bright yellow spray paint was scribbled on the front.

At least three cars were affected on the residential road where it is said that families were unhappy with the cars being parked badly on the pavement.

They say it blocks the path for buggies, prams and wheelchair users who have to go onto the road to get around the cars. The road is also a short walk away from a primary school.

'MOVE' was graffitied on the car bonnet. Picture: MEN MEDIA

Although a motive remains unclear, it appears the vandals targeted the cars in an overnight wrecking spree after the row turned ugly.

Neighbours on the Facebook group said the vandalism is ‘completely unacceptable’ and others sided with the drivers saying they ‘don’t deserve this’.

One person posted: “If you’re going to commit criminal damage on somebody else’s property then expect a backlash.”

The three car owners are now facing forking out hundreds of pounds for repairs in a cost of living crisis.

Greater Manchester Police are yet to comment and confirm they are investigating the situation.