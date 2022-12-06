Vandals smash windows and graffiti 'MOVE' in yellow spray paint in row over pavement parking

6 December 2022, 01:04

Vandalism on cars in Manchester
Vandalism on cars in Manchester. Picture: Facebook via Manchester Evening News
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Vandals in Manchester went on an overnight spree smashing car windows and spray painting the words ‘move’ on the bonnets.

Pictures reveal the chaos in Leigh, Greater Manchester as car windows were completely shattered, tyres of an expensive Audi were slashed and bright yellow spray paint was scribbled on the front.

At least three cars were affected on the residential road where it is said that families were unhappy with the cars being parked badly on the pavement.

They say it blocks the path for buggies, prams and wheelchair users who have to go onto the road to get around the cars. The road is also a short walk away from a primary school.

'MOVE' was graffitied on the car bonnet
'MOVE' was graffitied on the car bonnet. Picture: MEN MEDIA

Although a motive remains unclear, it appears the vandals targeted the cars in an overnight wrecking spree after the row turned ugly.

Neighbours on the Facebook group said the vandalism is ‘completely unacceptable’ and others sided with the drivers saying they ‘don’t deserve this’.

One person posted: “If you’re going to commit criminal damage on somebody else’s property then expect a backlash.”

The three car owners are now facing forking out hundreds of pounds for repairs in a cost of living crisis.

Greater Manchester Police are yet to comment and confirm they are investigating the situation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak and homes for sale

Michael Gove waters down housebuilding targets after Tory MPs threaten rebellion

Lady Gaga

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

Farm Lane in Slough

Man who dumped rotting meat and animal carcasses down residential road fined more than £13,000

French writer and activist Dominique Lapierre holds a copy of his book on the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal, India, in 2009

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

1

Robotic dog Dave lands 'job' at Heathrow as firms look to improve safety and efficiency on construction projects

Simeon Greenaway-Robbins

Rugby referee cleared of raping teenage girl in Cardiff Castle grounds after CCTV showed her 'kissing him'

Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right)

Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

Municipal workers disinfect dead pelicans on San Pedro beach in Lima, Peru

Pelicans dying as bird flu outbreak spreads to Venezuela

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft flies past the moon on Monday December 5 2022

Nasa capsule flies over Apollo landing sites as it heads home

1

RMT confirm extra strikes over festive period with industrial action planned on Christmas eve

Camila Rose Burns (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap (centre).

An eighth child has died after Strep A infection, as parents are warned to look out for symptoms

Gordon Brown has said the government is the worst in living memory

Tory government is 'most corrupt for at least a century', says Gordon Brown as he unveils sweeping reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects during a ceremony at the Camp des Milles memorial site in Aix-en-Provence, southern France

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

Richard Cottingham makes a remote appearance at a courtroom in Mineola, New York, Monday December 5 2022

Torso Killer linked to 100 deaths admits murdering five women near New York City

A damaged building and a car are seen after a Russian strike in the village of Novosofiivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Monday December 5 2022

Russia unleashes missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Imran Ahmad Khan

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against jail sentence after groping teenage boy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula

Putin drives across repaired bridge to Crimea in bid to boost Russian morale

The 82-year-old pensioner remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Pensioner, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries in vicious dog attack half a mile from where boy, 10, was mauled to death
1

Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million in fraud case
Pubs have warned of £1.5 billion in lost income

'Christmas disaster' rail strikes to cost pubs, restaurants and railways £1.5 billion, as workers set to walk out over pay
The deserted Glasgow Christmas market

Shoppers rushed out of Christmas market after 'two hurt in gas canister explosion'

Damage caused by a Russian strike in the Ukrainian village of Novosofiivka

Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes

Sex for rent

One-in-ten poor female renters have been propositioned for ‘sex for rent’ by predatory landlords
The Netflix footage (left) and Katie Price leaving court (right)

New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance
1

Millions of employees will be able to ask for flexible working on day one of new job under new legislation
Chinese leaders led by President Xi Jinping receive the body of former leader Jiang Zemin

China Communist Party chiefs pay respects to former leader Jiang Zemin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths
nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit