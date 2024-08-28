Doctors urge government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes amid 'vaping epidemic'

28 August 2024, 05:40 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 05:48

Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes
Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Top doctors have called for legislation aimed at tackling youth vaping to include a total ban on disposable e-cigarettes and all flavours apart from tobacco.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Medical Association (BMA) urged ministers to "take bold and brave actions" to protect the health of children and young people amid a "vaping epidemic".

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill earlier this year, which included plans to ban disposable e-cigarettes and introduce restrictions on flavours and packaging.

However, it was shelved after the General Election was announced in May.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revived the Bill following Labour's victory at the July 4 vote, although details on the measures included in the proposed legislation are yet to be published.

Dr Penelope Toff, chair of the BMA's public health medicine committee, called on the current Government "to go even further" than the plans outlined by Mr Sunak.

She described the BMA report - Taking our breath away: why we need stronger regulation of vapes - as a "blueprint" of the actions that should be taken by ministers.

It calls for a ban on the sale of disposable vapes "on the grounds of disproportionate and harmful use by children and young people and their adverse impact on the environment".

Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes
Senior doctors are urging the government to ban flavoured and disposable e-cigarettes. Picture: Alamy

The BMA also suggests all vape flavours apart from tobacco should be banned, with measures introduced to prohibit the use of imagery, colouring and branding on packaging and e-cigarettes, as well as further restrictions on all advertising and marketing.

Dr Toff said: "The last government made significant progress putting forward a Bill that included a ban on disposable vapes, and plans to regulate flavours and marketing.

Read more: New indictment filed against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Read more: Labour accused of planning to raise taxes 'all along' as Starmer warns of 'unpopular decisions' ahead of budget

"This new Government must now ensure these measures are carried through into legislation - and it would do well to go even further."

Dr Toff warned e-cigarette use among youngsters is a "serious public health threat".

"We are calling on ministers to take bold and brave actions that will make a real difference, like banning all vape flavours other than tobacco, so that the grip these products have on our children and young people is released, while still ensuring they remain an option to help some people stop smoking," she said.

"Likewise, there is no reason why they should need colourful branding and displays; they should be relegated to behind the shop counter, in plain packaging, like cigarettes have been for years.

"While this Government has rightly pledged to tackle smoking and vaping, the test will be in how it acts. As we await details, we have put together this blueprint of the actions that are crucial right now to stop this serious public health threat in its tracks."

The BMA also wants tighter regulations to tackle the illegal sale of vapes, including Government-funded education campaigns, as well as measures to stop the sale of other products, such as nicotine pouches, to young people. Publication of the BMA's report comes after analysis by public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) found 11% of the adult population in Britain vape, the equivalent of 5.6 million people.

The figure is the highest since Ash started asking about vaping in its Smokefree GB analysis in 2017.

A separate report by Ash also estimated 18% of 11 to 17-year-olds in Britain - or around 980,000 youngsters - have vaped in 2024.

Professor David Strain, chair of the BMA's board of science, said: "There is no denying we are living in a vaping epidemic. Vape usage has risen hugely in the last decade, with one in 10 ten adults now vaping.

"However, far more worrying, is the increase in young people who vape, with almost six times more 11-17 year-olds vaping now compared with 10 years ago.

"As a doctor, I understand the role vapes can play in helping people to stop smoking, but they have no rightful place in our children and young people's lives and when it comes to protecting their health, we cannot afford to gamble.

"An industry so obviously targeting children with colours, flavours and branding, to push a product that can lead to nicotine addiction and potential further harms cannot be allowed to happen any longer.

"And with two vapes thrown away every second in the UK, the environmental impact of this epidemic is disastrous."

Disgarded used vapes littering
Disgarded used vapes littering. Picture: Getty

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The marketing of vapes to children and young people is utterly unacceptable.

"Vapes can be an effective way for adult smokers to quit, but we have always been clear that children and adult non-smokers should never vape.

"The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will stop vapes from deliberately being branded and advertised to appeal to children, including by regulating flavours, packaging, and changing how and where they are displayed in shops."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Avanti could have contract terminated early if it continues to inflict poor service on commuters

The prime minister's in Berlin for discussions about a new co-operation treaty with Germany

Starmer hails 'once-in-a-generation' opportunity to 'reset relations with Europe' during Berlin visit

Emma Raducanu - who won the tournament three years ago - lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round

Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears in press conference after US Open exit in first round

The system is said to be under greater pressure after recent unrest in the last month

Under 100 spaces left in men's prisons in England and Wales

Pride Of Britain 2023 - Arrivals

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says battle with cancer has 'changed her forever'

Democratic presidential nominee and vice president Kamala Harris

Harris to sit down with CNN for first interview since launching presidential bid

The artefact is dated to between 1130 and 1500 BC

Boy, 4, accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old jar during visit to museum

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona

New indictment filed against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Trump Classified Documents

Special counsel files new indictment against Trump after Supreme Court ruling

Kaid Farhan Alkadi on a hospital trolley

Israeli forces rescue hostage from underground tunnel in Gaza

Keir Starmer has warned of possibly 'unpopular decisions' ahead of the budget announcement

Labour accused of planning to raise taxes 'all along' as Starmer warns of 'unpopular decisions' ahead of budget

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has cancelled a £40 million private helicopter contract that was frequently used by Rishi Sunak.

Keir Starmer cancels £40m private helicopter contract used by Rishi Sunak

Molly-Mae has shared a new Instagram photo for the first time since news broke of the split

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence and thanks 'online friends' for support following shock split from Tommy Fury

The Deputy PM viewed the 'horrendous' damage at the scene of the fire at flats in Dagenham

Dangerous cladding progress 'far too slow,' says Rayner as she visits site of 'horrendous' fire at Dagenham flats

Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden

Man killed in dog attack involving XL Bullies was 'adored by all,' says family in tribute to 'loving son'

Duane Davis listens to his lawyer

Ex-gang leader accused of killing US hip-hop star Tupac Shakur refused bail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker touches up an ancient wall drawing of Greek goddess Demeter

Ancient tombs featuring magnificent wall paintings open to public in Israel

France Government

Macron accused of denying democracy after rejecting left-wing prime minister

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, was last seen on August 12

Body of woman found in search for mum, 66, after she vanished ‘without a trace’

A cloud of sulphur dioxide has passed over Britain after being released in a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Thursday.

Sulphur dioxide cloud passes over Britain after being released in Iceland volcano eruption

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Two men charged with murder over Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead
BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-WEATHER

Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair in the public gallery of the courtroom, with her husband behind her, to enter the plea at the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving
Former teacher of Cheveley has been charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

An anti-tourism placard is seen during a demonstration in Spain.

Moment Spanish anti-tourism protesters continually use zebra crossing to stop visitors going to the beach
Spencer Matthews ran his way into the record books with his epic marathon feat

'What a feeling!' Spencer Matthews breaks world record by running 30 marathons on sand in 30 days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit