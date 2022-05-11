Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are locked in a libel battle dubbed the "Wagatha Christie" trial. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rebekah Vardy has admitted discussing leaking a story about a female celebrity cheating on her husband with a footballer, the High Court has heard.

Coleen Rooney's barrister David Sherborne questioned Mrs Vardy about what she said in reference to a "well-known" female celebrity, known only as Mrs F, her estranged husband Mr H, and "well-known footballer" Mr G.

Mrs Vardy told her agent Caroline Watt that she should "leak the story about her shagging G behind H's back"," Mr Sherborne said.

Mrs Vardy said she was "a bit shocked and a bit disgusted about what I'd seen in the paper" and said she was "just joking" about leaking the story.

Mr Sherborne asked whether she was so annoyed that she had instructed Ms Watt to leak a story about Mrs F allegedly cheating.

"That's the way it reads," she replied, adding: "Again, in context, bits of information mixed in with other bits of information. I was actually just joking about that one."

Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy arrived at London's High Court for the second day of the trial just before 10:30am on Wednesday.

Mrs Vardy has so far been questioned by Mr Sherborne about her previous communications with her agent Caroline Watt relating to other celebrities - including another footballer, known as Mr X, allegedly being unfaithful to his partner.

The story was allegedly leaked to The Sun - something that Mrs Vardy has denied is standard practice.

In another message, Mrs Vardy told Ms Watt one of her husband's teammates Riyad Mahrez had not come to training, and said the "lads are fuming".

She told the court she did not know if this was true, and said she was just "gossiping" - but Mrs Watt asked if she should pass it on to a Sky Sports reporter, something Mrs Vardy said did not happen.

She acknowledged the message exchange "doesn't read very well" but denied her agent had passed on any information about Mr Mahrez to the press.

Coleen Rooney, wife of Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, arriving at the High Court on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Arriving just before 10:30am on Wednesday, Coleen Rooney was again joined by her husband, former England footballer Wayne Rooney, as she arrived wearing a white and black patterned outfit with her left foot still in a brace.

Mother-of-five Rebekah Vardy arrived dressed all in black, wearing sunglasses, a jacket, long skirt and high heels.

The court also heard Mrs Vardy labelled Mrs Rooney a "c***" after she was unfollowed by her on Instagram, after being told by Ms Watt.

The High Court was also told by Mr Sherborne that Mrs Vardy told her agent she "wanted paying" for information about footballer Danny Drinkwater leaving police custody after crashing his car.

Reading texts between her and her agent, Mr Sherborne said: "You say 'he's only just been let out of the cells last night' and then said you wanted paying for this.

"To which she said 'which police station? They will need to confirm with the police station before they write it'.

"The 'they' she's referring to is The Sun, isn't it?"

Mrs Vardy confirmed "they" referred to The Sun, but, explaining the comment about being paid for information, she said: "It was a fleeting thought and one I didn't consider any more then when I wrote it."

"It wasn't a serious comment," she added.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Getty

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, is suing Mrs Rooney for libel after being accused of feeding stories to the press.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking the stories - which were fake and posted to her personal Instagram account - to The Sun newspaper.

Mrs Vardy denies the accusations.

The trial, which started yesterday, has already seen Mrs Vardy questioned by Mr Sherborne about an interview she gave to the News Of The World about Mrs Vardy's claimed sexual encounter with singer Peter Andre.

Mr Sherborne showed what appeared to an A3 print out of the article to Mrs Vardy in the witness box before reading the headline: "Peter's hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes".

Rebekah Vardy was asked whether it was "respectful" of Peter Andre's "right not to share this information" about their sexual encounter with a newspaper.

She replied: "I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.

"It is something that I deeply regret... It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney's team."

Introducing the case yesterday, Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said it was an opportunity for his client to "vindicate" her reputation and saying she "had no choice" but to bring the libel claim.

He said the main defence would be truth because Mrs Rooney "does not even set out to prove the things she [has] said are true [that Vardy is behind the leaks]."

Mr Tomlinson added that although Mrs Rooney's Instagram account was private, it had 300 followers which included businesses, meaning she could not have marshalled who was looking at her posts from these accounts.

In written submissions, Mr Tomlinson said: "The allegation in the post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to the Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account.

"Mrs Rooney did not have the 'irrefutable' evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called 'careful investigation' was nothing of the sort. If anyone had been leaking information from Mrs Rooney's private Instagram this was not done with Mrs Vardy's knowledge or approval."

Mr Tomlinson said Mrs Rooney "chose instead to publicly reveal Mrs Vardy as the culprit in a dramatic post crafted in the style of a 'whodunnit'."

"Her reputation has been very seriously damaged by this false and defamatory allegation which was designed to achieve maximum impact and succeeded in its aim."

He claimed Mrs Vardy and her family were subjected to abuse and threats "as a result of the Post."

"She was jeered and heckled at football matches and was the butt of endless jokes and further accusations, but the allegation in the Post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to the Sun newspaper from her Private Instagram account."

Mr Tomlinson said his client knew Mrs Rooney was "posting fake stories" and that "she did not directly leak any information from Mrs Rooney's private Instagram account to The Sun, nor did she do so indirectly by 'approving or condoning' anyone else to do so on her behalf."

He added the WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt previously heard in court pertain only to leaking information to the press about one post made by Mrs Rooney - where journalists were already aware of the information.

"Furthermore, it is plain from the WhatsApp exchanges that Mrs Vardy was aware that Mrs Rooney was posting fake stories in order to see whether anyone would leak them, as well as the fact that she had previously been a suspect," he added.

Mr Sherborne told the court his client had proved Mrs Vardy was behind the leaks "despite the deliberate destruction of evidence by the claimant and Ms Watt".

Ms Watt's phone allegedly fell into the sea after a boat she was on hit a wave only a short time after the court issued an order for the phone to be searched.

Mr Sherborne said: "It is clear, at least on the balance of probabilities, which is all that is necessary, that the leaks arose from the habitual and established practice of the claimant, leaking information about those she knew via Ms Watt to The Sun and others.

"This was a sustained betrayal of the defendant's trust."