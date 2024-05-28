Vatican says sorry after Pope's use of derogatory language about gay men

Pope Francis is alleged to have said an offensive slur for gay people during a behind closed-doors meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Vatican has apologised after the Pope used a derogatory term for gay men.

Pope Francis used the term "frociaggine" when answering no to a question on whether gay men should be admitted to seminaries to train for the priesthood.

His remark - believed to translate to an offensive slur - was reported to have been made in a meeting behind closed doors earlier this month.

The Vatican issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the pope "never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms".

A statement read: "Pope Francis is aware of the articles recently published about a conversation, behind closed doors, with the bishops of the CEI.

"As he stated on several occasions, 'In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! Nobody is useless, nobody is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, all of us.'

"The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he apologises to those who felt offended by the use of a term reported by others."

Pope Francis. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the remarks, Martin Pendergast, secretary of LGBT+ Catholics Westminster Pastoral Council, said: "If it is as it has been reported it is offensive. I think it is disappointing. He should be more careful about how he phrases things, particularly in these kind of off-the-cuff remarks.

"I think he tends to use these slang words without understanding the ramifications they can have."

But, asked whether he felt the remark will be a step back for relations for the church and its gay members, Mr Pendergast replied "certainly not" and questioned the way in which the comment had emerged from the private meeting.

He said: "I just wonder what the rationale was for whoever released this to the media - was it used to weaponise against the Pope's more consistent LGBT+ welcoming approach?

"It would have been better to have challenged the comment within the meeting (rather than leaking it)."

The comment came as LGBT+ Catholics Westminster marked its 25th anniversary, with a celebratory Mass on Sunday.

In 2013, Pope Francis was reported to have indicated he would not judge priests for their sexual orientation.

He said: "If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?"

He went on to formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples in December last year, as long as such blessings do not give the impression of a marriage ceremony.

The move reversed a 2021 policy by the Vatican's doctrine office, which barred such blessings on the grounds that God "does not and cannot bless sin".