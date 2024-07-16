Vaughan Gething to quit as Welsh First Minister

Vaughan Gething has announced his resignation as the First Minister of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Vaughan Gething has announced his resignation as the First Minister of Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after four members of his cabinet quit this morning over his leadership.

Mr Gething has faced increasing pressure in recent months following controversy over campaign donations and a decision to sack one of his ministers.

The group say Mr Gething had to go to restore confidence in the Welsh Government after a series of scandals.

He also lost a vote of no confidence last month.

Vaughan Gething has announced his resignation. Picture: Getty

Mr Gething described the role as the "honour of his life"

He said he'll discuss a timetable for his departure, but says suggestions of wrongdoing are "politically motivated".

He lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour's co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had "hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership" but "I recognise that this is not possible".

In a defiant message, he denied any wrongdoing: "My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

"I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics."

LBC Views: 'Labour's house of cards is falling down': Vaughan Gething’s Welsh Labour government 'collapsing' as ministers quit

Vaughan Gething alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

His full statement:

"I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

"Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

"I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.

"To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.

"To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales.

"I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.

"And being able to show underrepresented communities that there is a place for them, for us, is an honour and privilege that will never diminish.

"It’s what drew me into public service. Before becoming an MS I fought employment cases for people who’d been mistreated at work.

"I wanted to give power those without a voice. That has always been my motivation.

"I also campaigned to help create the Senedd, clocking up 30 years of work to support Wales’ devolution journey.

"This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.

"A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.

"In 11 years as a Minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.

"My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

"I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.

"I will now discuss a timetable for the election of new leader of my party.

"Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks.

"It has meant the world to all of us.

"To those in Wales who look like me - many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment, I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.

"There will - and there must be - a government that looks like the country it serves.

"Thank you."