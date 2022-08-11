Fury as vegan activists demand famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed

Vegan activists have demanded that the famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A group of vegan activists have called for officials in Leicester to rename the city's famed Pork Pie Roundabout.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has written to the city's mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, saying the change would promote healthier food and help the environment.

The animal rights group wants the roundabout to have 'vegan' in its name - a term which was coined in the city in 1944.

The island, which is named after the nearby 1930s Pork Pie Library, should adopt the new name of ‘Vegan Pie Roundabout’, the group said.

The library has a series of round sections surrounding its main building that slightly resembles a pork pie when looking at it from a bird's-eye view.

The group believes the renaming of the roundabout, in Saffron Lane, would send a signal that any animal suffering which goes into making pork pies and other meat treats is unacceptable.

The animal rights group cites a survey which found a third of people over the age of 18 in the area are obese – rising from under a quarter five years earlier.

Senior campaigns manager for Peta Kate Werner said: "This timely name change would inspire healthier food choices that help the environment, celebrate Leicester’s heritage, and prevent animal suffering. This is not a pie-in-the-sky request.

"Eating a varied plant-based diet has been shown to prevent heart disease, diabetes, abdominal fat, and cancer.

"Encouraging people to eat plant-based could also help lessen the burden on Leicester’s already overstretched NHS."

People in Leicester were unimpressed with the proposition and told Peta to "leave our city's history alone".

Carol Lennon commented: "Even if you called it Radish Roundabout literally everyone would call it pork pie island, so what's the point? Some things are best left alone."

While Simon Chambers wrote: "Are you having a laugh? It's nothing to do with an actual pork pie. Leave our city's history alone please."