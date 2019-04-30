Vegan Activists Storm Sausage Roll Shop

Vegan activists protesting in Brighton's Greggs. Picture: DeX

Vegan activists wearing pigs masks stormed a branch of Greggs to protest over meat consumption.

The campaigners from Direct Action Everywhere wore pig masks as they stormed Greggs on London Road in Brighton on Sunday.

They held signs which said 'it's not food, it's violence' and 'humane murder is a lie' while chanting: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now!'

Many vegans praised Greggs in recent months, following the launch of a new vegan sausage roll.

Despite adding vegan products to their range one activist said: "We don’t want more vegan options, we want animal liberation. We want their pain to end and their lives to be protected; not a vegan sausage roll."

The launch of the new meat-free sausage roll followed demand from consumers, including a petition by PETA last year, which was signed by more than 20,000 people.

Activists staged a static protest. Picture: DeX

The group then left the sausage roll shop and marched to a separate location to carry out a static demonstration where activists poured fake blood over a demonstrator laying on the floor.