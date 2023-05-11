'Last warning': Vegan starts beef with neighbour and demands they close window while cooking meat in furious notes

The vegan threatened to cause online beef over cooking with the windows open. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A row over cooking meat has broken out in Australia as a vegan left their neighbour angry note asking them to keep their window shut.

They described the smell as "sickening" and told their fellow resident in Burns Beach, Perth, to stop letting the aroma drift out of the home.

But when it was posted to social media by a user, a follow up note appears to have arrived in the form of a letter called "Last Warning" that threatened to transform the veganism argument into an online beef.

A Facebook user submitted photos of the handwritten note to the Hey Perth group on Facebook.

The first note, called "Important Message" and "Please Take Seriously", read: "Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking?

"My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset.

"We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks. Sarah, Wayne, and kids."

However, after that was posted, a user submitted a fresh letter to the group.

The angry follow up threatened to launch a social media war. Picture: Facebook

"Hello Kylie, you have taken the mickey out of me and have been downright rude.

"I raised my concerns of the smell of meat making my family feel sick and upset and you go and have a BBQ on Saturday night inviting lots of [people], and you knew this would affect me and my family.

"My friend Tina told me you took my letter to social media and it backfired on you which is 'just desserts'.

"Please no more BBQs and please keep that window closed when cooking otherwise I'm going to report you and go to social media too.

The follow up was called "Last Warning". Picture: Facebook

The letters caused a storm in a Perth Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

"Sarah, Wayne and kids."

The angry letters upset social media users.

"How entitled is this awful woman, I doubt her family are throwing up or actually "made sick" by the smell, when you're cooking you should be allowed to have your windows open," one wrote.

"If she doesn't like the smell, perhaps she should close her windows. You can't make demands of people like this, how ridiculous!"

Another said: "Hahah you can't report what he does on his own property. [It is their] right to do what they when within a certain time frame. You choose to be vegan so that your fault not theirs."

A third said: "Kylie, keep cooking your meat and have your windows wide open and keep having those bbqs, who the hell do your neighbours think they are, no one has the right to tell someone else what to do in there house."