Vegans more likely to suffer broken bones, study suggests

23 November 2020, 08:12

Vegans are more likely to suffer fractures than meat eaters, the study has suggested
Vegans are more likely to suffer fractures than meat eaters, the study has suggested. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Vegans are more likely to suffer broken and fractured bones than those who eat meat and fish, according to new research.

The study also suggested that the fractures vegans are most susceptible to in comparison to meat-eaters are hip-breaks, with vegans 2.3 times more likely to suffer from them.

Nearly 55,000 people took part in the EPIC-Oxford study, of which roughly 2,000 were vegans.

It found that those not eating meat or fish products, such as beef, chicken or pork, were 43 per cent more likely to suffer any type of broken bone.

The research followed people for 18 years on average and revealed a total 3,941 fractures in that time.

It has been published in BMC Medicine and lead author Dr Tammy Tong, a nutritional epidemiologist at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, said: "We found that vegans had a higher risk of total fractures which resulted in close to 20 more cases per 1,000 people over a 10-year period compared to people who ate meat."

Read more: Vegans need own shelf in office fridge, guidance claims

Read more: Almost a quarter of new food products are vegan

While the data showed a higher risk of hip fractures in vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians than meat-eaters, vegans also had a higher risk of leg breaks and fractures at other main sites, including the arm, wrist, ribs and clavicle.

However, data on whether the fractures were caused by poor bone health or accidents was not available.

Dr Tong added: "Well-balanced and predominantly plant-based diets can result in improved nutrient levels and have been linked to lower risks of diseases including heart disease and diabetes.

"Individuals should take into account the benefits and risks of their diet, and ensure that they have adequate levels of calcium and protein and also maintain a healthy BMI, that is, neither under nor overweight."

There are roughly 600,000 vegans in the UK - which equates to 1.2 per cent of the population - according to the Vegan Society's 2019 figures.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will issue a statement about post-lockdown plans later today

LIVE: PM to announce post-lockdown Covid plans for England

Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French president Sarkozy faces corruption trial

Virus Outbreak China

Millions tested in China after coronavirus flares up in three cities
The activists appear in court

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong taken into custody
Election 2020-Pennsylvania-Trump

Trump appeals against rejection of bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification
Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern offers to share virus expertise with Joe Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson Christmas rules announcement is expected to happen next week

Boris Johnson announcement: When will PM confirm official lockdown rules for Christmas?
The Prime Minister will set out his plans later today

Covid Winter plan: What to expect from the Prime Minister later today
Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker
Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'

Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'
Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

UK's largest union 'cannot rule out strike action' over public sector pay freeze

UNISON boss 'cannot rule out strike action' amid pay freeze plans
'Churchilll was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner

'Churchill was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner
David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London