Venezuela's President Maduro moves Christmas to October in attempt to distract from his disputed election win. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he is moving Christmas to October 1 - a move many critics have described as an attempt to further his own political agenda.

The unprecedented decision to shift Christmas by three months follows recent elections which have been widely disputed in the South American nation.

The former bus driver-turned-politician has faced increasing pressure in recent weeks following the third term re-election, with his answer seemingly to shift the date of Christmas.

However, national opposition has labelled the move "propaganda goals".

It comes just a day after an arrest warrant issued for Venezuela opposition candidate Edmundo González.

Venezuela has been gripped by protests following the nation's contested July elections, which saw Mr Maduro re-elected despite worldwide scepticism over the legitimacy of the results.

Now, the leader - who hosts his own weekly television show on Monday evenings - has spoken out on the matter, informing viewers of the historic news.

Maracaibo-Venezuela-08-28-2024. Venezuelans attend the street rally called by opposition leader María Corina Machado, called 'Act kills Sentence' this Wednesday, August 28, in the Basilica of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá. Picture: Alamy

"It's September, and it already smells like Christmas," the president said during his weekly TV slot.

"That's why this year, as a way of paying tribute to you all, and in gratitude to you all, I'm going to decree an early Christmas for October 1."

Maduro was declared the winner of the July 28 election by the party-loyal election authorities without showing proof of voting numbers.

The United States, alongside several Latin American countries, have since flagged their support for the Venezuelan opposition's victory claim.

Now, it's thought the move is a means of dispelling widespread unrest and calls of election fraud.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses government loyalists gathered at the presidential palace in support of his reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos). Picture: Alamy

It's not the first time such a power move has taken place, after Maduro was declared the winner of previous presidential elections without relevant count information to support the claim.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (VEC) on Tuesday criticised the announcement, warning the holiday "is not to be used for political or propaganda goals".

They added in a statement that Christmas starts on 25 December, according to CNN.

LBC has contacted the Vatican for comment.