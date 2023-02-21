Venice canals left dried up after lack of rain as Italy braces for severe drought

21 February 2023, 14:42

Venice's famous canals have taken the hit of weeks of dry winter weather leading to unusually low tides and the city's iconic gondolas left abandoned.
Venice's famous canals have taken the hit of weeks of dry winter weather leading to unusually low tides and the city's iconic gondolas left abandoned.

By Hannah Holland

Weeks without rain have left Venice's iconic canals dried up and muddy leading to transport issues and disappointed tourists as the country faces another year of droughts.

Venice's famous canals have taken the hit of weeks of dry winter weather leading to unusually low tides and the city's iconic gondolas left abandoned in the shallow, muddy waterways.

The abnormal weather had raised concerns that Italy could be facing another year of severe droughts. The country was forced to declare a state of emergency after severe droughts last year, which are estimated to have cost the agricultural sector around €6 billion in lost production.

The Alps have received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups, which has caused difficulties for ski resorts across the country.

Venice, which typically floods, now faces low tides that have made it near-impossible for water ambulances, taxis and gondolas to move freely around the city.

Officials said water levels in Venice have dropped to 26 inches below the average sea level.

Venice, which typically floods, now faces low tides that have made it near-impossible for water ambulances, taxis and gondolas to move freely around the city.
Venice, which typically floods, now faces low tides that have made it near-impossible for water ambulances, taxis and gondolas to move freely around the city.

An emergency health service worker told The Times that ambulance workers had been forced to abandon their boats and reach patients on foot.

The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors including a high pressure system, a full moon, and sea currents - as well as the lack of rain.

More than 100,000 visitors have swarmed the city for the Carnival of Venice, an annual festival held in city. Some unhappy tourists have taken to Twitter to share photos of the city's famous canals reduced to muddy paths.

One user shared a video of stranded gondolas with the caption: "All this time I thought these canals in Venice are deep."

Another user shared several photos from points around the city, captioning the images: "Venice in the news because the canals have dried up. Water traffic is impossible.

"I've seen low tides in Venice before, but never to this extent."

Italian rivers and lakes are suffering from severe lack of water, the Legambiente environmental group said on Monday, with attention focused on the north of the country.

The Po, Italy's longest river in the north of the country has 61% less water than normal at this time of year.

Water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to reach a small island, San Biagio, via an exposed pathway.

One Twitter user shared a satellite image of the island with the caption: "The island that is no longer an island."

An anticyclone in Western Europe over the last 15 days has brought unusually mild temperatures to the region, however forecasts predict the arrival of precipitation and snow in the Alps in the next few days.

The Venice canals are expected to regain normal water levels this week.

The Venice canals are expected to regain normal water levels this week.
The Venice canals are expected to regain normal water levels this week.

Dani Alves

Spanish court denies Brazil star Dani Alves’s appeal to be freed on bail

Putin delivered a major speech on the war in Ukraine today

Putin accuses the West of releasing 'genie from the bottle' and starting war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden shakes the hand of Polish President Andrzej Duda under the table

Joe Biden to rally allies in Poland following surprise Ukraine visit

A man being treated after being hurt in the latest earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Death toll from new Turkey-Syria earthquake rises to eight

Over 60 companies in the UK took part in the world's largest four-day week trail

Happier staff and more revenue: World's biggest trial of four-day working week hailed a 'major breakthrough'
A guard stands at the entrance of the north tunnel at North Korea’s nuclear test site shortly before it was to be blown up in a media tour of dismantling the test site, at Punggye-ri, North Hamgyong P

Group urges radiation tests for 900 North Korean escapees

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has vowed to 'stick to the plan'

Government borrows over £30bn less than expected in year to date as Jeremy Hunt vows to 'stick to the plan'
The family of Nicola Bulley have released a heartbreaking tribute to the mum-of-two in which they said: "Nikki, we can let you rest now," after police confirmed that a body found in the River Wyre was that of the missing 45-year-old.

Pressure grows on police after Nicola Bulley was found by dog walkers and it emerges police searched 5 miles away
People climb near the Hafelekarsummit at the Nordkette Alps mountains in Innsbruck, Austria

Five-year-old among Austrian children taking government to court over climate

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang gestures to delegations as he arrives at the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China’s Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of

China ‘seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement’

