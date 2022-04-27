Sarah Everard: Verification checks for lone cops used just twice in six months in Scotland

27 April 2022

Police Scotland's new verification check for lone officers has been used just twice
Police Scotland's new verification check for lone officers has been used just twice. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

A verification check for lone officers brought in by Police Scotland in response to the murder of Sarah Everard has been used just twice in six months.

The process was introduced in October following what the force called "understandable public concern" surrounding the "appalling circumstances" of what happened.

Police said at the time there had been outrage over the kidnap, rape and murder of the marketing executive, who was lured into the car of serving Met officer Wayne Couzens, after he abused his powers to falsely arrest her.

And chiefs wanted to reassure the public amid widespread concern over how to verify an officer's identity.

On duty officers operating on their own were told to start proactively offering to carry out a verification check for anyone they came across who appeared to be concerned for their safety - and a member of the public can also request that a check be done.

It allows for an officer's personal radio to be put on loudspeaker and for control room staff to confirm they are who they say they are, that they are on duty and the reason the officer is speaking to the member of the public.

A Freedom of Information Request from LBC found from October 2, to April 7, 2022, there were just two incidents where a lone officer was assisting a lone member of the public and a verification check was carried out.

There were another 23 incidents in that timeframe where verifications took place in other circumstances, including where multiple officers were present or where a member of the public had received a phone call from Police Scotland.

Chair of the Scottish Police Federation David Hamilton said he wasn't surprised by the low numbers.

He added: "I think it's testament to the fact people have a lot of confidence in police officers.

"I think it also shows the Wayne Couzens - Sarah Everard incident was such a one off.

"I really welcome the fact the scheme is there, and we will of course be continuing to divert people to it when appropriate.

"But the fact people don't feel the need to do that is good news".

But the Scottish Conservatives Shadow Justice Secretary Jamie Greene thinks there may be a lack of awareness of the scheme.

"This sign of public confidence in Scotland's hard-working front line officers is very welcome and possibly reflected in these low numbers of checks.

"Another very realistic explanation might simply be the lack of awareness of the scheme, or the public's right to request verification in the first place.

"The onus is on the SNP government to ensure that anyone who feels the need to query someone in authority knows about their right to do so, and understands how to do this easily, safely and respectfully."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "It is rare for a lone police officer to have to speak to a member of the public in Scotland.

"We support action that Police Scotland takes to help reinforce public trust and confidence in the force and their work, and the identification scheme which plays a part in this."

LBC has approached Police Scotland for comment.

