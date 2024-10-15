Government takes 'important step' and approves Veterans ID Card as valid voter ID for first time

Veterans Cards will be able to be used as voter ID for the first time after a change in the rules. Picture: Gov.UK

By EJ Ward

The government has approved the use of HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards as voter ID for the first time, ensuring veterans can fully participate in upcoming elections.

In a move to support the UK’s veteran community, the government has announced that HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards will now be accepted as valid voter identification in upcoming elections.

The decision comes as part of an ongoing review into the country’s voter ID policy.

On 15 October, a statutory instrument was laid in Parliament, officially adding the Veteran Card to the list of accepted photographic IDs at polling stations, alongside the already recognised MOD 90 Armed Forces ID card. This change, set to take effect ahead of the 2025 local elections, is expected to benefit around two million veterans across the country, ensuring they can fully participate in the democratic process.

Alex Norris, Minister for Elections, expressed his support for the decision, stating:

“No veteran should be turned away from the polling station while trying to use their Veteran Card as voter ID. They are an incredible community who have dedicated their lives to this country, and it is wrong that the exclusion of this card has been a barrier to their ability to vote.”

Norris added that the move is a demonstration of the government's commitment to honouring veterans' contributions and ensuring they feel fully supported when voting.

This decision follows a high-profile incident earlier this year, in which a veteran was reportedly turned away from a polling station for attempting to use their Veteran Card as ID. The government had since vowed to address the gap and has now fulfilled that promise.

'I just took it for granted..it's got the Crown on it, it's probably one of the most official documents I own.'



Adam Diver, who was turned away from voting after attempting to use his Veterans card as ID, admits to @TomSwarbrick1 he shouldn't have 'assumed' it would be accepted. pic.twitter.com/y5j5ou9Gs6 — LBC (@LBC) May 3, 2024

Alistair Carns, Minister for People and Veterans, reinforced the significance of this move, calling it “an important step” towards renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.

“Veterans Cards are a tangible symbol of the extraordinary sacrifices our veterans have made to defend our nation, and it is only right that the Government gives these cards the recognition they deserve,” Carns said.

Mark Atkinson, Director General of the Royal British Legion, also praised the announcement, stating:

“It is vital that the voice of the Armed Forces community is heard at every election. This change will make it easier for those who have served to cast their vote.”

Alongside this immediate action to support veterans, the government’s wider review into the Voter ID policy continues, with more proposals expected in the near future. The government has also signalled its intention to encourage broader participation in elections by extending the franchise to 16- and 17-year-olds and improving electoral registration.

This latest step, alongside other initiatives such as Op COURAGE, which provides dedicated mental health support to veterans, and Op FORTITUDE, a housing hotline for veterans, highlights the government's ongoing efforts to assist veterans in civilian life.