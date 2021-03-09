Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock dies aged 89

The Vicar of Dibley's Trevor Peacock has died at the age of 89
The Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock, who was best known for playing Jim Trott, has died at the age of 89 from a dementia-related illness.

A statement from his agent on behalf of the TV star's family said: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and songwriter, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness."

Peacock first appeared as 'Jim' opposite Dawn French in the debut episode of the classic sitcom in 1994.

He continued to appear in every instalment until 2015 but was absent from the recent Christmas special

The 89-year-old's character Jim - who sat on the fictitious Dibley Parish Council - was famous for his repetition of the word "No", often comically followed by a "Yes".

Trevor Peacock played Jim Trott in the comedy series Vicar of Dibley
TV channel Gold tweeted: "We are all saddened to learn that Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott so brilliantly in The Vicar of Dibley has passed away at the age of 89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

A tweet from the BBC Press Office said, alongside a picture of the actor: "We're saddened to hear of the death of actor Trevor Peacock."

Peacock was born in Edmonton, north London, in 1931 and started his TV career in the 1960s in the ITV Television Playhouse, Comedy Playhouse and The Wednesday Play.

He later played Rouault in Madame Bovary and Quilp in The Old Curiosity Shop.

The TV star also made appearances in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek and the BBC sitcom My Family.

In 2007, Peacock appeared in the Hollywood film Fred Claus, opposite Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti, playing the father of Father Christmas.

He also appeared in Dustin Hoffman's directorial debut Quartet, opposite Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Billy Connolly.

The TV star was an accomplished songwriter and wrote a number of hits including the 1960s track Mrs Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, which was recorded by Herman's Hermits and Mystery Girl, recorded by Jess Conrad, as well as the lyrics for a number of hits by The Vernons Girls.

He had a long relationship with the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester and performed in many productions there, as well as writing a number of musicals, including Leaping Ginger (1977), Cinderella (1979), Class K (1985) and Jack And The Giant (1986).

Andy Capp, which he wrote with Alan Price, starred Sir Tom Courtenay and later transferred to London's Aldwych Theatre.

