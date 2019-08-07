Victim Robbed Of 10K Watch At White City Tube Station

7 August 2019, 12:00

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man
British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man. Picture: BTP

Police have launched a manhunt for a thief after a victim was robbed of his £10,000 watch at a west London Tube station.

Police officers have released an image of a man who they would like to identify in connection a robbery at White City Underground station.

On 26th July at around 11.15pm, a man approached the victim, a man in his twenties, in the ticket hall of the station and attempted to take off his watch by violently tugging his wrists.

He forced the watch, worth £10,000, from the victim and left the station in the direction of Harlesden.

The victim was left with redness and swelling to his wrists.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

