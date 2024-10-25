Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver

25 October 2024, 09:15 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 09:23

Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman. Picture: Storyfilms TV/LinkedIn

By Kit Heren

A woman whose husband tried to kill her by tampering with her parachute has got married to another skydiver.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victoria Cilliers, who nearly died after the huge fall in 2015 on a skydiving trip gifted to her by her husband Emile, met her new partner three years later - at the same Wiltshire parachuting club.

She married her new husband Simon Goodman, a former royal marine, at a register office over the weekend.

On the day of the fall on Easter Sunday 2015, both of Ms Cilliers' parachutes failed.

Remarkably, she survived the catastrophic fall through a combination of her skills as an experienced skydiver and the luck of landing on soft and newly ploughed soil.

Read more: Inside the world of parachute murder plotter who was jailed for life for trying to kill his wife

Read more: SAS soldier killed in parachute accident in South Africa while representing Great Britain at world skydiving contest

Victoria was an experienced skydiver
Victoria was an experienced skydiver. Picture: MailOnline

Ms Cilliers, a military PT instructor assumed the failed parachutes were an unfortunate accident in the aftermath of the incident but later learned from the police that they suspected her husband had tampered with the equipment.

Emile Cilliers was arrested, charged and sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of attempted murder and a third charge of recklessly endangering life.

He had earlier tried to kill his wife by tampering with gas pipes at their home.

Simon Goodman
Simon Goodman. Picture: LinkedIn

Despite this, Victoria defended her husband during the subsequent investigation and visited him in prison as a result of the coercive control he exerted in their relationship.

The pair had experienced stress in their relationship but Victoria believed the then-British Army sergeant was looking to turn over a new leaf with this gift - before it turned out to be a murder attempt.

Victoria defended her husband during the investigation and visited him in prison
Victoria defended her husband during the investigation and visited him in prison. Picture: Pixel8000

The criminal investigation became complicated as Ms Cilliers turned against the police and supported her husband”.

Victoria had defended her husband's strengths as a father was but the police learned via a phone call from one of her friends that the marriage was not strong.

According to the investigators, they took this call very seriously and the arrest soon followed.

They soon learnt of his affair with a woman named Stephanie which Ms Cilliers was not aware of and how he no longer wanted to continue with their marriage.

Despite the investigators feeling uncomfortable in Cilliers' presence, they had no material evidence, which hampered the investigation, and Ms Cilliers' lack of cooperation exacerbated this.

The police discovered that Emile had been researching wet nurses the day before the skydive
The police discovered that Emile had been researching wet nurses the day before the skydive. Picture: PA

However, this changed when Ms Cilliers agreed to another interview after she revealed that there had been a gas leak soon before the skydiving incident and admitted this was the “first time she (was) scared” of her husband.

She also shared how she had paid for everything in their relationship over the years and how her husband would become angry when she questioned him on expenses such as bills for meals she did not recognise.

The police discovered that he had been researching wet nurses the day before the skydive and that he had been in the toilet for between five and ten minutes with Ms Cilliers' parachute before her jump.

After speaking to a psychologist, who concluded that he be a psychopath - and a very dangerous one, the case was taken to trial at Winchester Crown Court in 2017.

However, during her testimony, Ms Cilliers claimed she “elaborated” on the length of time her husband had been in the bathroom before the jump and suggested she may have damaged the parachute.

Victoria eventually told Emile that she wanted to divorce
Victoria eventually told Emile that she wanted to divorce. Picture: Les Wilson

The investigators were frustrated by her defence of her husband and the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Describing her testimony in the series, she said: “I was always very aware of every answer I gave, the impact that, potentially, it could have on my future. I don’t think I lied a lot. I think I kept a lot of secrets, I kept a lot to myself.”

Ms Cilliers once again defended her husband in the retrial but the police were able to convince the jury that she was a victim of coercive control.

She visited him in prison as he tried to convince her to get back with him but she eventually told him that she wanted to divorce in a moment she described as “freeing”.

She said: “I have started seeing it all. This person, and what they've done to me...I don't know how you can do that to someone who you loved and had children with.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Exclusive
The Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at the Manston processing site

Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at overcrowded Manston migrant site

Big Brother apologises after editing out T-shirt logo depicting Palestinian flag from broadcast

Big Brother apologises for editing out T-shirt logo of 'watermelon' after show claimed it showed 'anti-Israel sentiment'

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

Keir Starmer

Landlords and shareholders 'face tax hike' as Starmer suggests they're not 'working people'

Aesculapian snake

Two-metre invasive snakes 'living in British walls and attics'

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations

Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

British soldiers assigned to 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team patrol in a Jackal armoured vehicle during an exercice

British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Alexander McCartney, 26, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who drove 12-year-old catfish victim to suicide to be sentenced after admitting 185 charges

Tommy Fury has reportedly quit the jungle

Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended

The p

Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died

Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday
Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels
Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’
James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News