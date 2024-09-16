Victoria Starmer wears polka dot outfit to London Fashion Week as PM faces questions over clothing donations

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer's wife Victoria has been pictured wearing a polka dot dress to London Fashion Week amid a row over donations of thousands of pounds worth of clothing from a prominent Labour supporter.

Lady Starmer was seen at the Edeline Lee fashion show in Millbank Tower in central London on Monday, after her husband Sir Keir insisted that he had acted properly with regard to the donations.

The gifts, from prominent Labour donor Lord Alli, were not initially declared in the register of MPs' interests.

Sir Keir approached the parliamentary authorities on Tuesday to make a late declaration after being given updated advice on what needed to be registered, according to the Sunday Times.

The donations covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for Lady Starmer both before and after Labour's election win in July.

The Tories have since demanded a full investigation into his links with Lord Alli.

Starmer insisted that "rules are being followed" regarding the donations. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also defended the Prime Minister, stating that "donations are always declared in the proper way".

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

The guide to the Commons rules states MPs should register "any benefit given to any third party, whether or not this accompanied a benefit for him or her, if the Member is aware, or could reasonably be expected to be aware, of the benefit and that it was given because of his or her membership of the House or parliamentary or political activities".

Sir Keir said it was "very important" to him that rules are followed and that "we have transparency".

He said: "I've always said that. I said that before the election, I've reinforced it after the election.

"And that's why, shortly after the election, my team reached out for advice on what declaration should be made, so it's in accordance with the rules.

"They then sought out for further advice more recently, as a result of which they made the relevant declarations.

"But for me it's really important that the rules are followed. That's why I was very pleased my team reached out proactively - not once, but twice - because it is very important that we have transparency, very important that you and others can see the rules are being followed."

It comes after it emerged that Lord Alli had been given a Downing Street security pass without apparently having a government role.

The row was dubbed the "passes for glasses" affair because Lord Alli has previously donated tens of thousands of pounds worth of clothing, accommodation and "multiple pairs" of spectacles to the Labour leader.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "It's taken just 10 weeks for Keir Starmer to face an investigation for his conduct.

"After facing allegations of cronyism and now apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules there must be a full investigation into the passes for glasses scandal.

"No doubt the millions of vulnerable pensioners across the country who face choosing between heating and eating would jump at the chance for free clothes just to keep warm in the face of Labour's cruel cut."