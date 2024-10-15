Victoria Taylor's friend shares heartbreaking message as search for missing mother search enters third week

15 October 2024, 15:12

Victoria Taylor posing in photo shared to Facebook group set up to coordinate search efforts
Victoria Taylor posing in photo shared to Facebook group set up to coordinate search efforts. Picture: Facebook

By LBC

The search for the missing Victoria Taylor, known to friends as Vixx, is ongoing 15 days after her disappearance on September 30, with daily searches being conducted by friends and volunteers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of Ms Taylor's close friends has vowed not to give up hope in a heartbreaking social media message as the search for her enters its third week.

Charlotte Cundill, one of Ms Taylor's friends, has posted a message to a Facebook group with over 10,000 members who have joined the search for the 34-year-old.

The post read: "15 days of pure heartache. We just want to know your [sic] safe, warm and well

"These days are going by so fast it's hard to keep up. Your baby girl needs you. We all need you.. Your [sic] so loved. WE WILL NOT GIVE UP!!"

It was accompanied by a video slideshow of photos showing Taylor with her friends and family.

The search for missing mum Victoria Taylor has entered its third week.
The search for missing mum Victoria Taylor has entered its third week. Picture: Facebook

In another post shared to the same group to mark 14 days since her disappearance, Charlotte wrote: "The past 2 weeks have been full of fear, hope, cries, rain, long days and sleepless nights, so many searches, God knows how many pieces of paper, love, kindness and complete community spirit in the search to find you.

"This completely breaks my heart to say but, as we are heading into week 3 and there only been so much we can still do without leaving it to professionals.

"As your friends, family and a community we will not give up on you. With every bit of love in our hearts vixx WE WILL BRING YOU HOME"

Taylor's friends shared moving messages about her disappearance.
Taylor's friends shared moving messages about her disappearance. Picture: Facebook

The last CCTV sighting of Ms Taylor was at 12.30pm near a playground not far from the river. She was seen around 40 minutes earlier a short walk away. Police said there was no indication she had got on a bus.

Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey of North Yorkshire Police, said there was "no indication" that anyone else was involved in any way in Ms Taylor's disappearance, after she vanished on September 30 in North Yorkshire.

A number of her personal possessions were found close to the River Derwent in the town.

Willey added: "We're still treating this as a missing person inquiry

"As with any investigation we are very open minded and will continue to explore all lines of inquiry based on the discovery of Victoria's belongings so close to the water's edge, we must accept the significant possibility that Victoria has entered the River Derwent."

Read more: 'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

Read more: Police divers join search for missing Victoria Taylor in bid to find mother who disappeared eight days ago

‘Significant possibility’ missing mother Victoria Taylor entered river, say police

Willey said: "Searches are currently... taking place in the river, and those searches have been taking place above and below the water surface. The team are using specialist sonar equipment which gives officers a view below the surface. This search is slow and complex, and the team are working methodically in very difficult conditions.

"The use of this specialist resource will continue in the coming days, and we are very much supported by this work on a national level, by police and advisers, additional specialist police search officers are using drones to scour the rural close rural areas close to where Victoria's possessions were also found.

"Over the coming days, we will continue our search to find Victoria and ensure that we are doing all that we can support the family."

Victoria Taylor and fiance Matthew Williams
Victoria Taylor and fiance Matthew Williams. Picture: Facebook

She added: "Understandably, the disappearance of Victoria has shocked the local community and the family take comfort in the overwhelming amount of support from people, both locally and further afield, we have seen a small amount of misinformation and speculation which is not helpful and is causing unnecessary anguish to Victoria's family.

"At this time, Victoria's family have made it clear on various social media platforms following the sharing of this inaccurate information, but their wish is to work only with North Yorkshire Police in our efforts to locate Victoria, and they have asked that I take this opportunity to reiterate their position.

"And finally, we have taken advice on a national level to ensure that we are doing all that we can to achieve the best possible outcome for Victoria and her family. And as head of local policing for North Yorkshire Police, I have every confidence in our ongoing response to the missing person search for Victoria."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif was found at home by police

Chilling footage shows police entering Sara Sharif's home to find dead girl after father 'said he killed her'

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Thomas Tuchel will be the next England manager

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel agrees to become the new England manager

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

US gives Israel 30-day deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick says 'tough love' needed to get people back to work, with over 9 million without a job

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey

Man jailed for terror offences after sending weapon parts abroad for Taliban fighters

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's dad accused of writing 'I lost it and killed my daughter' on chilling note left by ten-year-old's body

Border Force officer holds a placard at a picket line outside Heathrow Airport, during strikes over changes to their working conditions, in London, on April 29, 2024.

Government cleaners vote to strike over pay and working conditions

Her mentor Nicola Lightfoot said Letby did not have the 'overall characteristics' to become a successful registered nurse

Lucy Letby initially failed final year placement as student nurse after mentor found her 'cold', inquiry hears

Russian emergency workers pull Mikhail Pichugin ashore after he was rescued by a fishing vessel following 67 days adrift in the Sea of Okhotsk

Castaway rescued after ten weeks stranded at sea but relatives 'found dead in boat'

Pint of Czech beer on rooftop terrace in Prague, Czech Republic

End of the stag do? Prague bans night-time pub crawls in bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists

Keir Starmer has been warned that raising employers national insurance contributions would be a "breach of manifesto commitment"

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out employer's National Insurance rise as he insists it won't break manifesto pledges

The man was found with 18 knives on his outside Edmonton Green Tube station on Monday afternoon

Man carrying 18 knives arrested outside London train station after stop and search

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales

Heavy rain to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow warning for rainfall

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena, in Erie, Pa., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kamala Harris in plagiarising row as she's accused of 'stealing' from Martin Luther King and Wikipedia

Janne Puhakka (L) and Rolf Nordmo

Boyfriend of Finland's first ever openly gay ice hockey player 'admits to killing' star with 'hunting rifle'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's stepmum 'wanted to report' dad after WhatsApps reveal she was 'beaten black' by him years before death
Work on the sitcom’s Christmas special was paused as the BBC investigated the incident

Mrs Brown’s Boys filming suspended after star made ‘racist joke’

Thomas Tuchel

Ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel 'in talks' to become next England manager

Murdered 10-year-old Sara Sharif was made to wear a hijab and 'homemade hood' to hide her injuries, a court has heard

Sara Sharif was 'beaten with cricket bat and hoover' and wore hijab and 'homemade hood' to hide injuries
Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham

Murder investigation launched after man in his 40s shot dead in Tottenham

New Scotland Yard

Met Police constable charged with rape

Victims have been told if they refuse to withdraw large amounts of money, their family members would 'mysteriously' get hurt

Police hunt all-female Chinese blackmail gang in Islington

Members of Afghanistan's ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice attend a press conference

Taliban bans all images of living things in Afghanistan

A TV screen reports North Korea has blown up parts of northern side of inter-Korean roads during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea blows up road connecting to South Korea, prompting warning shots from South

Sara Sharif's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August last year

Sara Sharif’s ‘neighbours heard shockingly loud smacking & gut-wrenching screams’ before she was found dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit