Breaking News

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure

Police cordoned off the area on Trafalgar Square and brought in a telehandler to provide a level platform with the protesters.

A specialist team then went about disassembling the boxes and safely removing the protesters.

In trying to position itself, the container attached to the digger knocked the structure slightly causing it to wobble with the activists still on it.

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure. Picture: Nick Codling

Eventually, it positioned itself correctly and all the protesters were removed safely.

One protester got a loud cheer from the audience.

The digger has gone now and the structure has been disassembled.