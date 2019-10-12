Breaking News

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure

12 October 2019, 11:57 | Updated: 12 October 2019, 12:17

Police cordoned off the area on Trafalgar Square and brought in a telehandler to provide a level platform with the protesters.

A specialist team then went about disassembling the boxes and safely removing the protesters.

In trying to position itself, the container attached to the digger knocked the structure slightly causing it to wobble with the activists still on it.

Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure
Video Shows Digger Removing Extinction Rebellion Protesters From Structure. Picture: Nick Codling

Eventually, it positioned itself correctly and all the protesters were removed safely.

One protester got a loud cheer from the audience.

The digger has gone now and the structure has been disassembled.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Harry Dunn: Family appeals for witnesses to diplomat's wife leaving for US

James Middleton opens up about mental health struggles

City workers sent police texts offering advice on drug abuse

Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon star smashes two-hour barrier to make history

NHS to cut single-use plastics in canteens and catering

The News Explained

Theo Usherwood Explains: Latest Brexit Update

Theo Usherwood Explains: The Latest Brexit Updates

Jo Maugham was one of the lawyers taking Boris Johnson to court

No-Deal Brexit Court Case: Theo Usherwood Explains The Verdict
Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion Protests: Where Are They And What Roads Are They Blocking?
LBC Explains Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

LBC Explainer: Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos