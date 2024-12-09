Video emerges of Assad ‘family bunker’ underneath palaces - with ‘escape tunnels’ big enough to drive through

9 December 2024, 08:24 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 08:28

Video has emerged purporting to show a tunnel network under one of Assad's palaces
Video has emerged purporting to show a tunnel network under one of Assad's palaces. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Syrian rebels say they have discovered a huge tunnel network underneath Bashar Al-Assad’s palaces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A so-called ‘family bunker’ belonging to the Assad family reportedly stored gold and weapons.

Video of the tunnels, purportedly filmed at Major General Maher al-Assad's 'mansion', shows a door giving way to another reinforced door. Behind that, staircases descend into a tunnel network stretching far into the distance.

The video, apparently filmed by a rebel, shows the network of wide, empty tunnels with tall curved ceilings.

Maher al-Assad is Bashar al-Assad’s brother. He leads the Fourth Division of the Syrian army.

Read more: More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

Read more: Arson attack on Australian synagogue declared terrorist act

Heavy blast doors in the 'tunnel network'
Heavy blast doors in the 'tunnel network'. Picture: Social Media

The video which emerged on social media was captioned: “Massive tunnel complex beneath Maher Assad's mansion, wide enough for trucks carrying Captagon and gold to drive through.”

It ‘is claimed the tunnels were “ready with ventilation, sitting rooms, bedrooms, locks and metal doors”.

Rebels seized control of the Syrian capital Damascus yesterday. Crowds flooded into the streets to celebrate the end of the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

A spiral staircase leading down to the tunnels under the palace
A spiral staircase leading down to the tunnels under the palace. Picture: Social Media

Syrian state television aired a video statement early on Sunday by a group of men saying President Bashar Assad had been overthrown and all detainees in jails had been set free.

The man who read the statement said the opposition group known as Operations Room to Conquer Damascus has called on all opposition fighters and citizens to preserve state institutions of "the free Syrian state".

The statement emerged hours after the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Mr Assad had left the country for an undisclosed location, fleeing ahead of insurgents who said they had entered Damascus following a remarkably swift advance across the country.

An office, leading towards a secret entrance to the tunnels
An office, leading towards a secret entrance to the tunnels. Picture: Social Media

Many of the capital's residents were in disbelief at the speed at which Mr Assad lost his hold after nearly 14 years of civil war.

As daylight broke over Damascus, crowds gathered to pray in the city's mosques and to celebrate in the squares, chanting "God is great". People also chanted anti-Assad slogans and honked car horns.

Soldiers and police officers left their posts and fled, and looters broke into the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence. Videos from Damascus show families wandering into the presidential palace, with some emerging carrying stacks of plates and other household items.

Mohammed Amer Al-Oulabi, 44, who works in the electricity sector, was one of many celebrating on the streets. "From Idlib to Damascus, it only took them (the opposition forces) a few days, thank God. May God bless them, the heroic lions who made us proud," he said.

A statement from the Alawite sect - to which Mr Assad belongs and which has formed the core of his base - called on young Syrians to be "calm, rational and prudent and not to be dragged into what tears apart the unity of our country".

It added: "We were and still are advocates of peace and advocates of unity." It called for "the language of reason and dialogue to prevail over all parties in the service of Syria and its great people".

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government is ready to "extend its hand" to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

"I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country," Mr Jalili said in a video statement. He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

He later told Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya that he does not know where Mr and the defence minister are. He said he lost communication with Mr Assad late on Saturday.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told the Associated Press that Mr Assad took a flight early on Sunday from Damascus.

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018, when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a years-long siege.

The night before, opposition forces took the central city of Homs, Syria's third largest, as government forces abandoned it.

The rebels had already seized the cities of Aleppo and Hama, as well as large parts of the south, in a lightning offensive that began on November 27. Analysts said rebel control of Homs would be a game-changer.

The advances in the past week were by far the largest in recent years by opposition factions, led by a group that has its origins in al-Qaeda and is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and the United Nations.

In their push to overthrow Mr Assad's government, the insurgents, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, have met little resistance from the Syrian army.

HTS already controlled much of north-west Syria and in 2017 set up a "salvation government" to run day-to-day affairs in the region.

In recent years, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has sought to remake the group's image, cutting ties with al-Qaeda, ditching hard-line officials and vowing to embrace pluralism and religious tolerance.

The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on Saturday for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an "orderly political transition".

The Israeli military said on Sunday it has deployed forces in a demilitarised buffer zone along its northern frontier with Syria following the rebel offensive.

The military, which said it also sent troops to "other places necessary for its defence", said the deployment is meant to provide security for residents of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.w

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sednaya Prison

'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates

c

Appeal for witnesses with 'vital' information after murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival

A Taiwan national flag flutters near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan says China sent naval ships into nearby waters before anticipated drills

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

Jay-Z

Jay-Z breaks silence after being accused of raping girl, 13, with Diddy in bombshell legal claim

A Palestinian man mourns over bodies of a victim following Israeli bombardments, at the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least six people overnight, say medical officials

Exclusive
An investigation by LBC has found there are more than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England.

More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean ministry imposes travel ban on President Yoon over martial law move

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus

Starmer welcomes end of 'barbaric' Assad regime - as former Syrian dictator given political asylum in Moscow

A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally demanding his impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on president

Mr Yoon's martial law decree has plunged South Korea into huge political turmoil

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law declaration

Flowers left at Adass Israel Synagogue in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea

Arson attack on Australian synagogue declared terrorist act

Meet the Press - Season 78

Donald Trump vows to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in US in new interview

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver

Director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola waves to the audience at the start of the Kennedy Centre Honours Gala

Cultural icons honoured at Kennedy Centre celebration

Siaosi Sovaleni speaks

Tonga’s prime minister quits ahead of no-confidence vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Arson attack on synagogue declared a terrorist attack

Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally

Lara Trump considers Senate seat as she steps down from Republican role

First photos of Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special as James Corden and Ruth Jones mark triumphant finale

Gavin & Stacey finale 'might not be what fans expect', Nessa actress and co-creator Ruth Jones
Tens of thousands of people are facing a second night without power because of Storm Darragh.

Tens of thousands face second night without power as Storm Darragh continues to wreak havoc
A boy has captured the hope of a nation as he was freed from a brutal Syrian prison after rebels seized control of the nation from the Assad regime.

Boy with the hope of a nation: Shocking moment toddler is freed from brutal Syrian regime prison
King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
Donald Trump has pushed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris yesterday.

Trump urges Putin to agree ceasefire in Ukraine war and says Zelensky is ready to 'end the madness'
Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky in an opulent room

Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Zelensky

Stained glass window above cathedral organ

Notre Dame hosts first Mass as spiritual heart of Paris is revived

People wave Syrian flags, a huge flag hangs off a building in the background

Global reaction to the fall of Assad ranges from jubilation to alarm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News