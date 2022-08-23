Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

The moment a 140ft superyacht sunk off the coast off Italy was captured on camera after the huge ship was hit by a storm.

According to the Super Yacht Times, the vessel called My Saga was travelling from Gallipoli in Turkey to Milazzo in Italy and was spotted flying a Cayman Islands flag.

Four passengers and five crew were rescued before the ship submerged into the sea and no injuries were reported.

The Italian coast guard said in a tweet: "In recent days, the Guardia Costiera of Crotone coordinated the rescue operations of passengers and crew of a 40m yacht, which sank 9 miles offshore of Catanzaro Marina."

They added: "Administrative investigation launched to identify the causes."

According to reports, the captain sent out a distress call late at night during a storm because the ship was taking on a significant amount of water.

The superyacht, which was built in 2007, has room for up to 12 guests on board alongside accommodation for 7 crew members including the captain.

It comes after a British man died and six other people were injured when a luxury yacht smashed into rocks in Sardinia three weeks ago.

The 63-year-old, who has not been named but is understood to be the owner of the 70ft Magnum-type motor yacht involved in the crash, was killed in the accident around 8.40pm yesterday near Porto Cervo, in Sardinia.

It is thought the vessel - carrying a total of seven people - was swerving to avoid another boat near a group of islands known as Il Nibani that lie just off the coast when it hit the rocks and half-sunk, La Stampa reports.