Video Of Cop Striking Teen With Baton Referred To Police Watchdog

26 April 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 15:27

The video shows an officer detaining the teen.
The video shows an officer detaining the teen. Picture: Facebook

A video showing a police officer striking a handcuffed suspect with a baton has sparked concern online over police use of force.

Over 350,000 people have viewed the 45-second video, which appears to show a plainclothes officer striking a handcuffed black teenager several times with a baton.

In the video, the handcuffed teen can be heard screaming: "What the f*** are you doing to me? Why the f*** are you hitting me for?" As he gets on his knees he can be heard saying "I'm a child. I'm a f****** child."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said they have received a referral from the Met Police concerning the incident and they "hope to make a decision regarding an independent investigation in shortly."

Previously on Twitter the police watchdog said: "The footage captures part of the incident but does raise questions about the officer’s use of force."

Local radio station Time 107.5 posted the video to their YouTube account.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers were on patrol in Heath Park Road, Romford around 15:00hrs on Monday, 22 April when they found reason to stop and search two teenagers under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 17-year-old male was searched and was found in possession of class B drugs and was subsequently arrested. He was later released under investigation.

Local residents took to social media to question the police use of force.

