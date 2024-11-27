Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over a number of videos of women being secretly filmed. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating viral videos of women taken on nights out in Manchester.

The videos were posted across social media sites such as TikTok, Instagram and Youtube - gathering millions of views.

The man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassment, in connection with several reports of women being followed, filmed, and harassed in the city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said that as well as the widely viewed public videos, officers uncovered more content locked under paywalled accounts - including footage of upskirting and suspected non-consensual nudity.

This arrest is thought to be the first in the country linked with the viral videos, some of which show the women in vulnerable positions.

The videos were primarily filmed around the Peter Street and Deansgate areas. Picture: Alamy

The man remains in custody for questioning at this time, GMP said. Picture: GMP

GMP said the arrest is a significant development in the case. Picture: GMP

The videos in Manchester were primarily filmed around the Peter Street and Deansgate areas.

The force said after the issue was brought to their attention, several appeals were made for anyone directly impacted by the videos to come forward.

"Many women did so, explaining the fear this had created for them, and the impact on their feeling of being safe whilst out at night," they said.

The videos were posted across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Picture: Getty

'Crosses the line'

Chief Inspector Stephen Wiggins said: “We took the concerns of the public really seriously on this issue, and have worked hard with partners to assess the full circumstances and what courses of action were available to us.

"It is a very new and complex issue, but this is a significant development.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe as they enjoy a night out, and these videos have made people, particularly women, not feel like that, which we can’t tolerate.

“Filming in public is legal, however where this filming crosses the line into offences such as upskirting, stalking or harassment, it’s important that we don’t allow that behaviour.

“Every Friday and Saturday there are approximately 60 officers on patrol around our city centre hotspots, also with support from partners, charities, and volunteers.

"Collectively, we are all on the look out for any behaviour that appears predatory in nature, proactively challenging that behaviour and safeguarding anyone who is vulnerable.

“Particularly as we enter one of our busiest periods in the year, Christmas and New Year, I want to reassure the public that Manchester City Centre’s night life is safe, and they can expect us to take action against anyone who threatens that.

”The man remains in custody for questioning at this time."