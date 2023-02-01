Vigil held for 'happy little girl', 4, mauled to death by pet dog as family 'still coming to terms with' tragedy

1 February 2023, 20:26 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 20:34

Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening
Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Friends, family and local residents have gathered in memory of a four-year-old girl who died after a dog attack in the back garden of a home in Milton Keynes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Stones was attacked in her back garden in Milton Keynes on Tuesday evening before armed police killed the dog. Thames Valley Police confirmed that it was a family pet.

A vigil took place at Grand Union Vineyard Church, located across the road from where the attack happened, on Wednesday.

Prayers were said for Alice and her family as people gathered, holding candles, in the darkness in a green space at the back of the place of worship.

A vigil for Alice Stones
A vigil for Alice Stones. Picture: Alamy

Around 100 people turned out as songs played out through speakers, including Amazing Grace and Over The Rainbow.

Donna Fuller, a ward councillor for Woughton Community Council, said the area has a "tight-knit community, predominantly families".

She said the vigil was to "enable the community to come together and draw strength from each other".

She added: "It will send a strong message to the family that we are thinking of them."

Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening
Alice Stones was killed in a dog attack yesterday evening. Picture: Alamy

Neighbour Rita Matthews, 36, said she would see the child while walking her own daughter to school and described the youngster as a "happy little girl, very happy".

Among the floral tributes left to the youngster, one of them read: "Alice!! Fly high with the angels little one. The whole community will miss your smile. Our thoughts are with the whole family, especially her mum."

Around 100 people gathered at the vigil
Around 100 people gathered at the vigil. Picture: Alamy
A local councillor said the vigil demonstrated a 'strong sense of community'
A local councillor said the vigil demonstrated a 'strong sense of community'. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Fuller told gathered crowds: "This family will need the time and space to allow them to process this tragic event and I hope that we can do that and help them in the future.

"I would ask that we support each other. There is a feeling of deep sadness that we will feel as a community so I ask you to be neighbourly and I ask you to be supportive and most of all I ask you to be kind."

Flowers and teddy bears at the scene on Broadlands, Netherfield
Flowers and teddy bears at the scene on Broadlands, Netherfield. Picture: Alamy

Neighbours were devastated at the news of her death and described the horrifying moment they heard her mother's screams.

"We heard desperate screams last night. I heard 'she's dead! She’s dead!' one resident told The Sun.

"It sounded like Louise shouting. They were piercing screams.

"It's horrendous. Alice goes to school with my children. It's so upsetting. The police rushed here very quickly. I could not believe it."

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Alice Stones
Alice Stones. Picture: Alamy

In an update on Wednesday, Superintendent Marc Tarbit said: "The child's family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we'd ask that their privacy is respected.

"An investigation is currently under way to fully understand the circumstances but we currently believe that this was a tragic, isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

"Accordingly, no arrests have been made at this time. "I can confirm that the dog was a family pet and was put down by police on the scene yesterday evening."

Officers are working to establish the breed of the dog.

The scene of the fatal dog attack in Milton Keynes
The scene of the fatal dog attack in Milton Keynes. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Last CCTV clue as police offer £10k reward for Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner

Read More: Police find key witness with 'small fluffy white dog' as hunt for missing mum goes on

Superintendent Matt Bullivant previously said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.

"Clearly, we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point."

He added: "I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues.

"I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.

"Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms.

"I also understand that this case is likely to attract attention from the media. With this in mind I would like to ask that the privacy of the family involved is respected at this very difficult time. It is impossible to imagine what they must be going through at the moment.

"We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
It follows the damning case of Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena after being classed as "medium" risk

Labour calls for investigation into claims probation staff are 'pressured' into lowering risk rating of offenders

The comet will pass over the Earth tonight

Green comet 2023: How to spot comet last seen by Neanderthals and the Stone Age as it passes close over Earth tonight

Mohamed El-Abboud murdered Louise Kam

Romanian delivery driver who killed OAP to steal fortune then dumped body in bin dances with girlfriend at victim's home

Wales has banned the song Delilah

Wales bans rugby choirs from singing fan favourite 'Delilah' over domestic violence concerns

The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a planned search of Joe Biden's beach house with the president's cooperation

FBI search Joe Biden's Delaware beach house as part of classified document investigation

Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for her comments

Fury as Labour MP brands Israeli government 'fascist' during PMQs

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

'Has somebody got her?': Distraught parents of missing mum Nicola Bulley vow to never stop looking

Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes

Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes arrested after second high-speed police chase

Jake Berry criticised strikes outside the Treasury

Ex-minister Jake Berry mocks civil servants picketing outside government departments despite continuing WFH

Shocking footage showed the moment check-in staff found the baby inside the pushchair

'We’ve never seen anything like this': Couple abandoned baby at airport check-in as they rushed to make flight

Royal Mail post man walking

Are Royal Mail on strike today? And when are the next dates?

Alexander Nevzorov

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Therese Coffey wants to clamp down on wood burning stoves

Wood burning stoves could land owners with £300 fine and criminal record after sales surged amid soaring gas prices

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? London bus strike dates for February 2023

Teachers went on strike on Wednesday

PM says 'children deserve to be in school' as striking teachers bring London to a standstill on 'Walkout Wednesday'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The TUC chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

From clashing with a caller who missed a funeral to possibility of a police strike, Henry Riley analyses TUC boss on LBC
Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley latest: Everything you need to know about missing woman case so far

Damaged buildings in Ukraine

Russia focuses on eastern Ukraine for possible new offensive

Arnold Clark has been hit by a "large-scale" cyber-attack

'Large-scale' cyber-attack hits car dealer Arnold Clark with customers' banking and passport details stolen
Grieving families

City of Peshawar ‘bearing brunt of rising militancy in region over decades’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to appeal against second 30-day detention in Romania

The owners of the flats opposite the Tate Modern have won a legal battle over their privacy

Tate Modern neighbours win battle over viewing platform which lets people gaze into luxury flats ‘like a zoo’
Monarch Butterflies

Monarch butterfly numbers rebound in California

Male teacher in classroom with his students

What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Andrew Tate said 'you know i'm innocent' as he arrived at court

Andrew Tate loses appeal against 30-day detention over sex trafficking charges in Romania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit