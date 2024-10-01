Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship finally departs after four months stranded in Belfast

1 October 2024, 00:29

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works.
The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship has finally set sail after four months stranded in Belfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ship was due to leave on a three-and-a-half-year cruise on 30 May but engine problems left the boat stuck in the city.

But just before midnight on Monday, September 30, the cruise ship finally set sail.

The passengers of the luxury cruise ship have thanked the city for hosting them as they began their global voyage.

They bade Belfast farewell with a bike tour and a meal as they expected to depart on Monday on what should be a three-year trip.

Read more: 'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

Read more: 'Cursed' cruise ship struck again: Luxury liner stuck in Belfast since May hit by fresh setback

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: "No, I'm not. As a matter of fact I'm going to put this on the wall of my room."

He said the passengers had been "resilient" in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a "really nice group".

"I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I'm leaving on a ship," he said.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring. Picture: Alamy
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

"I am so happy to be sailing away, I'm ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas."

Two "soulmates" have even got engaged after meeting on the ship.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, bought cabins on the luxury cruise ship looking for an adventure at sea.

Neither Mr Perroni nor Ms Harsanyi was looking for a relationship.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship. Picture: Alamy

But they realised how well they worked as a couple when they began walking to and from the ship together through the Northern Irish capital.

Mr Perroni said the two are "made for each other", adding: "We found our soulmates."

They recently announced their engagement, after a proposal on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a super moon.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi said: "I can't imagine spending another day of my life without him," adding that she loves him from the bottom of her heart.

On their unexpected stay in Northern Ireland, Mr Perroni joked: "I don't think we'd consider it stranded as much as ... marooned?"

The worldwide voyage of the Villa Vie Odyssey has been long set back, leaving its guests stuck exploring Northern Ireland instead.

Cruisegoers could avail of offered rental segments varying from 35 to 120 days, or purchase villas ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

However, the start of the dream stay boasting an "ever changing backyard" has been delayed for four months due to unexpected repair works, meaning the cruise ship has been stranded in Belfast.

He said the Villa Vie Residences company has been "great and diligent" in making sure the vessel is safe and ready, as well as covering their expenses during the extended shore excursion.

"We've all had the opportunity to travel and go home as needed. So we've learned patience and perseverance - and learned how wonderful the people of Belfast have been."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

Israel has begun its invasion of southern Lebanon

Israeli troops begin 'limited, localised and targeted' ground incursion into Lebanon, military confirms

Donald Trump in Georgia

Trump makes false claims about federal response in area hit by Hurricane Helene

A US Air Force F-16 conducts a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft

Video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of US F-16 near Alaska

Tropical Weather

Supplies arrive by plane in North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 130

Sean Combs (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks jail release while awaiting sex trafficking trial

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has confirmed the partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

UK charters flight to help British nationals leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground incursion

Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina

'As many as 600 lives lost', US officials say as Hurricane Helene death toll surpasses 125

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle

Exclusive
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest

Gavin Creel (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tony Award winner and musical Broadway veteran Gavin Creel dies aged 48

Israel Lebanon

Israel launches ground raids against Hezbollah as Lebanon fight intensifies

Heavy fire reported on Lebanon border ahead of Israel's 'imminent' ground incursion as Hezbollah warns: 'We are ready'

Blasts rock Beirut as Lebanon’s army ‘withdraws’ from border ahead of Israeli ground incursion

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'Fired for someone else’s crime': Phillip Schofield blames brother for This Morning exit in shock return to television

Exclusive
'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

Federal Reserve Powell

Fed chair Powell says US economy is in ‘solid shape’ with more rate cuts coming

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamala Harris visits the US border with Mexico in Arizona (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Biden administration doubles down on tough asylum restrictions at border

File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK.

UK's largest education union votes to accept 5.5% pay rise offer for teachers from government
Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'
A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

Protests continue in Israel over its government's failure to safely return hostages.

Family of Israeli hostages say conflict with Lebanon is taking focus away from people still held captive by Hamas
Ryan Wesley Routh (Efrem Lukatsky)

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to charges

Baldwin Set Shooting

Movie armourer’s conviction upheld in fatal Rust set shooting by Alec Baldwin

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel is 'preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon', IDF spokesperson tells LBC as Biden calls for ceasefire
Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit