Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship finally departs after four months stranded in Belfast

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship has finally set sail after four months stranded in Belfast.

The ship was due to leave on a three-and-a-half-year cruise on 30 May but engine problems left the boat stuck in the city.

But just before midnight on Monday, September 30, the cruise ship finally set sail.

The passengers of the luxury cruise ship have thanked the city for hosting them as they began their global voyage.

They bade Belfast farewell with a bike tour and a meal as they expected to depart on Monday on what should be a three-year trip.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: "No, I'm not. As a matter of fact I'm going to put this on the wall of my room."

He said the passengers had been "resilient" in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a "really nice group".

"I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I'm leaving on a ship," he said.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring. Picture: Alamy

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

"I am so happy to be sailing away, I'm ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas."

Two "soulmates" have even got engaged after meeting on the ship.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, bought cabins on the luxury cruise ship looking for an adventure at sea.

Neither Mr Perroni nor Ms Harsanyi was looking for a relationship.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship. Picture: Alamy

But they realised how well they worked as a couple when they began walking to and from the ship together through the Northern Irish capital.

Mr Perroni said the two are "made for each other", adding: "We found our soulmates."

They recently announced their engagement, after a proposal on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a super moon.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi said: "I can't imagine spending another day of my life without him," adding that she loves him from the bottom of her heart.

On their unexpected stay in Northern Ireland, Mr Perroni joked: "I don't think we'd consider it stranded as much as ... marooned?"

The worldwide voyage of the Villa Vie Odyssey has been long set back, leaving its guests stuck exploring Northern Ireland instead.

Cruisegoers could avail of offered rental segments varying from 35 to 120 days, or purchase villas ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

However, the start of the dream stay boasting an "ever changing backyard" has been delayed for four months due to unexpected repair works, meaning the cruise ship has been stranded in Belfast.

He said the Villa Vie Residences company has been "great and diligent" in making sure the vessel is safe and ready, as well as covering their expenses during the extended shore excursion.

"We've all had the opportunity to travel and go home as needed. So we've learned patience and perseverance - and learned how wonderful the people of Belfast have been."