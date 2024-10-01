Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

By Christian Oliver

A luxury cruise ship which finally set sail on Monday night after four months stranded in Belfast has been forced to turn back to the Northern Ireland capital.

Villa Vie Odyssey finally set sail on Monday night after unexpectedly spending four months in Belfast while it dealt with unexpected repairs ahead of a three-year around-the-world voyage.

Passengers cheered, applauded and hugged the liner’s chief when he confirmed last night that they were ready for departure from Belfast port.

But just hours later the ship and its 125 passengers were forced to dock off the Co Down coast and are expected to return to the port in the afternoon after another departure scheduled for 11pm.

Passengers were told they needed to return to Belfast so the port could deal with final pieces of paperwork that were apparently missed.

Passengers board the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port's Cruise Ship Terminal. Picture: Alamy

The residents of the Villa Vie Odyssey had waved goodbye to the Northern Ireland city on Monday night where they spent the last four months, bringing souvenirs and memories with them.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.

Another woman from Georgia said she had always wanted to see the world, but thanked Belfastfor hosting them, calling it “a wonderful place”.

The luxury liner became stranded due to unexpected repair works in May, forcing passengers to become familiar with the sights Belfast and Northern Ireland has to offer.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

One pair of would-be voyagers became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months.

After a proposal under a supermoon, they said they have found their soulmates.

The passengers bade what they had thought would be their final farewell to Belfast with a bike tour ahead of their departure on Monday.

After last-minute paperwork delays, there were scenes of joy in the cruise terminal when it was confirmed that the ship was on its way to collect passengers.

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour - before returning hours later - after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months. Picture: Alamy

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: "No, I’m not. As a matter of fact I’m going to put this on the wall of my room."

He said the passengers had been "resilient" in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a "really nice group".

"I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship," he said.

"I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas."

Cyndi Grzybowski, 69, from Appling, Georgia, said she had always wanted to see the world and was excited for the voyage to begin.

"My better half passed away three years ago so this is giving me an opportunity to get off the farm, literally, and see the world, which is something that I have wanted to do," she told reporters on Monday.

"My son has been so supportive of this because when this opportunity came up, I was really humming and hawing because I’ve been on the farm for 27 years, and he said, ‘Mom, the only thing I’ve heard you talk about is going to see the world’.

"We started out as strangers in Southampton and Belfast and now we truly are family. We had two amazing parties yesterday with the pedal bikes… and last night at Revolution de Cuba, we had a get-together with fantastic food.

"Thank you all so very much – truly, Belfast has been such a wonderful place. I have so enjoyed every minute here."