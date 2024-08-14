Violent attacks on women and girls on trains 'rise by more than 50% in two years'

14 August 2024, 05:52

Attacks on women and girls on trains have risen sharply
Attacks on women and girls on trains have risen sharply. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Violent attacks on female train passengers have risen by more than 50% in just two years, official data shows.

The number of violent crimes rose from 7,561 in 2021 to 11,357 in 2023. The amount of sexual offences rose to 2, 475 from 2,235 over the same period - an increase of 10%.

Sexual harassment claims reported doubled over the period to 1,908, the Times reported.

A British Transport Police survey found that around a third of women have been sexually harassed or subjected to other sexual offences while commuting on the train or Tube.

About half said fellow passengers had come to their aid.

British Transport Police (BTP) at a railway station
British Transport Police (BTP) at a railway station. Picture: Alamy

Most sexual offences take place on busy trains during the evening rush hour, between 5pm and 7pm.

Jess Phillips, who is the government minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said the figures were "unacceptable".

She added: "In this day and age, no woman should have to plan her journeys by public transport based on where and when she will feel safe, and yet that is the daily experience for millions of women whether they are commuting to and from work, or arranging an evening out with friends.

"Getting on a night bus or a near empty train to go home should not feel like taking your life in your hands.

"Whether these figures reflect an increase in reporting, an increase in the volume of crime, or a combination of the two, one thing is clear: the level of violence, harassment and sexual offences that women and girls are facing when using the transport network is completely unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to go unchallenged."

Caller Suzie tells James O'Brien that sexual assault is 'trivialised' by society

British Transport Police said the rise was because people had become more willing to report these crimes to the police. It has also launched an app for reporting crimes anonymously, and its 61016 text reporting service.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah White, the head of crime and public protection at British Transport Police, said: “There is absolutely no place for sexual harassment or sexual offences on the network, and we are working tirelessly to stamp out this unacceptable behaviour.

"We have patrols of uniformed and specially trained plain clothes officers across the railway day and night to catch offenders and reassure passengers as they travel, along with access to over 150,000 cameras across the railway network, which can provide us with clear, high-quality images."

Earlier this year, the head of the force told LBC that everyone had a role to play in defeating sexual abuse on trains.

'Society is broadly comfortable with violence against women'

Lucy D’orsi said: “This is a societal challenge for us all that we all need to come together and say this is simply unacceptable.

"I would say have you ever been one of those people that thought this is a bit uncomfortable in a carriage – I’ll get out and get on the next carriage further down?

“I’m saying tell us about it, don’t be that person who just moves their position. I think we can solve this if we work together.

“In my old role in counter-terrorism police we used to talk about how communities defeat terrorism and I think in the rail sector passengers can help us to defeat unwanted sexual behaviour.”

