Graduate who went viral with video of her passing the Bar gets her first wig and gown in new clip

A graduate barrister who went viral on TikTok after she celebrated with her grandparents after passing the Bar has now shared the touching moment she received her first wig and gown.

Seren Lewis, 22, from Cardiff, shared the moment she tried on the traditional courtroom outfit of barristers for the first time - weeks after she found out she passed the Bar exam and had qualified in the profession.

Seren shared the new milestone with her 18.3k followers saying that it was a "core memory [of] seeing myself in my wig and gown for the first time."

The newly-qualified lawyer captioned the first frame: "Come with me to get my wig and gown fitted in London."

One viewer: "This is the type of role model we need on here! You go girl!"

"Incredible achievement and I don't think I understood or even thought about this process. Thanks for sharing. You must be so proud of yourself," another said.

"However it would have never happened without my Grandparents who I can only be forever grateful for. Taking me in at two years old and retiring early to care for a toddler was the most selfless act anyone could have done for me.

"Bar school is extremely expensive and is still so inaccessible to the majority of people living in the UK."

"To be able to attend, they decided to remortgage their house that they had paid off so many years ago and without that, I would not be where I am today.

"So, as much as this achievement is down to my hard work and MANY late nights, I share this achievement with them.

