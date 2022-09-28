Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms as part of inclusivity drive

28 September 2022, 10:40 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 10:56

Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy.
Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Virgin Atlantic has updated its gender identity policy, giving crews the choice of what uniform to wear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British carrier announced that its pilots, cabin crew, as well as ground staff now have the option of wearing its burgundy or red uniform.

The airline said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its employees by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.

Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy.

The company, launched by billionaire Richard Branson in 1984, said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.

Read more: Half-term flights ‘42% more expensive than pre-pandemic’

Read more: Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers

Jaime Forsstroem, a cabin crew member at the company said: “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me.

"As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”

The firm said its current “trans inclusion policies” include allowing time off work for medical treatments related to gender transition, a choice of changing and shower facilities that “align with the gender a person identifies as”, and co-creation of a “personalised transitioning plan”.

Virgin Atlantic is also introducing the option of including pronouns on name badges, and has added updates to its ticketing system so passport holders with gender neutral markers can choose the title Mx and select gender codes U or X on their booking.

Passengers from a small number of countries including the The British carrier announced that its pilots, cabin crew, as well as ground staff now have the option of wearing its burgundy or red uniform.

The airline said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its employees by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”

Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy.

The company, launched by billionaire Richard Branson in 1984, said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.

Jaime Forsstroem, a cabin crew member at the company said: “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me.

"As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”

The company, launched by billionaire Richard Branson in 1984, said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.
The company, launched by billionaire Richard Branson in 1984, said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”. Picture: Alamy

The firm said its current “trans inclusion policies” include allowing time off work for medical treatments related to gender transition, a choice of changing and shower facilities that “align with the gender a person identifies as”, and co-creation of a “personalised transitioning plan”.

Virgin Atlantic is also introducing the option of including pronouns on workers’ name badges, and has updated its ticketing system to allow passport holders with gender neutral markers to use the title Mx and select gender codes U or X on their booking.

Travellers from a small number of countries including India, Pakistan and the US, – though not the UK – can hold these passports.

The workforce at the airline and Virgin Atlantic Holidays will receive mandatory inclusivity training, and there will also be “inclusivity learning initiatives” for tourism partners and hotels in destinations such as the Caribbean.

This is to ensure “all our customers feel welcomes despite barriers to LGBTQ+ equality”, Virgin Atlantic said.

The changes are part of the airline’s Be Yourself agenda.

Virgin Atlantic previously lifted a ban on visible tattoos for all cabin crew and a requirement for female cabin crew to wear make-up.

The airline’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said: “At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are.

“That’s why it’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work.

“It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

-

Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

jamin Mandy (left) Louis Saha Matturie (right)

Trial of footballer Benjamin Mendy adjourned after juror tests positive for Covid-19

Detectives have issued CCTV footage after a violent robbery in Fulham.

Police release CCTV in hunt for suspect after watch robbery in Fulham

Brewdog CEO James Watts

Brewdog boss James Watts subject of ‘vicious and relentless’ abuse led by an ex-lover who wanted to ‘take him down’

The new podcast launches on October 4th

LBC launches new 'Clear the Air' climate change podcast with Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Bank of England and the Chancellor

Bank of England forced to buy government debt in emergency move over 'material risk' to UK economy

Kwasi Kwarteng called for ‘cool heads’ after his economic gamble on tax cuts spooked markets

Chancellor pleas for 'cool heads' as he meets global finance chiefs for crisis talks - as millions face rocketing mortgage bills
Wetherspoons to sell 32 pubs. Owner Tim Martin (r) with Boris Johnson

Wetherspoons sells off 32 pubs as it faces £30m loss – is your local up for sale?

The hurricane is making its way to Florida.

Hurricane Ian could hit Florida as Cat 4 storm after wiping out power supply to Cuba

-

Food inflation at record high as prices surge 10.6% higher than a year ago

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Ukrainian refugee heartbroken after she was dumped over text message with weeks left on Visa

Harry and Meghan have been moved to the bottom of the Royal family's website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunted down to bottom of Royal family website

Starmer has criticised the Labour MP's comments

'She will be dealt with': Starmer slams Rupa Huq over 'racist' comments about Chancellor

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Homeowners have told of their fears over looming interest rate rises

Buyers' dreams 'go up' in smoke: Starmer's mortgage warning as homeowners 'face paying thousands more each year'

Kwasi Kwarteng is under pressure to U-turn on his tax plans after the International Monetary Fund issued an extraordinary statement urging him to "reevaluate"

Chancellor urged to rethink tax plans as IMF issues unprecedented attack saying they will ‘increase inequality’

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Chinese clerk counts US dollar and yuan bills at a bank in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province

China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain

Hurricane Ian powers up to Category 4 as it nears Florida

A rescue helicopter prepares to land at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal

Body of missing US extreme skier recovered in Nepal

Sea disturbance

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Demo over Iranian woman's death

UN calls on Iran to avoid using ‘unnecessary force’ on protesters

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the UN Security Council

Occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will ask Putin to annex them’

Anthony John Graziano

California murder suspect and teenage daughter killed in shootout

Capitol Riot

Capitol rioter branded ‘one-man wrecking ball’ jailed for seven years

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince named prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London