Woman who murdered parents hid mother’s body in wardrobe and father’s in ‘makeshift tomb’ for four years

Virginia McCullough murdered both her parents and lived with the bodies for four years. Picture: EssexPolice

By Flaminia Luck

A daughter murdered her parents then lived alongside their bodies for four years, with her father's body found in a "homemade mausoleum" in his bedroom, a court has heard.

Virginia McCullough poisoned her father John McCullough, aged 70 at the time of his death, with prescription medication that she crushed and put into his alcoholic drinks, prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC said.

The following day, on June 18 2019, McCullough "beat her mother with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife bought for the purpose", the barrister said.

Lois McCullough was 71 at the time of her death, and the 36-year-old defendant continued to live at the home in Pump Hill in Great Baddow, Essex, afterwards.

She will be sentenced today after admitting two counts of murder during at Chelmsford Crown Court in July.

Virginia McCullough, 36, killed her father John, 70, and mother Lois, 71 at their home in Great Baddow, Essex. Picture: EssexPolice

McCullough "built a makeshift tomb" for her father, who had worked as a university lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, Ms Wilding told Chelmsford Crown Court.

The structure, in a ground floor room of the family home, which had been Mr McCullough's bedroom and study, was "composed with masonry blocks stacked together".

It formed a "rectangular tomb" and was "covered with multiple blankets, and a number of pictures and paintings over the top", Ms Wilding said.

"She concealed the body of her mother, wrapped in a sleeping bag, within a wardrobe in her mother's bedroom on the top floor of the property," the barrister said.

Her actions were uncovered after her parents' GPs raised concerns over missed appointments and police forced entry to the home on September 15 2023.

She had told persistent lies about their whereabouts, frequently telling doctors and relatives her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

Virginia told persistent lies about her parents whereabouts. Picture: EssexPolice

McCullough gave a detailed account, to officers in custody after her arrest, of how she had killed her parents.

The defendant, who has shoulder-length dyed blonde hair and wore a purple dress, wept in the secure dock of the court as this account was read to the court by the prosecutor.

A custody officer brought McCullough a box of tissues and she wiped tears from her eyes.

Ms Wilding said the defendant "had been thinking about killing her parents since March 2019 and had been planning for it".

She said that McCullough "has not been employed for many years".

The prosecutor said the defendant "engaged in online gambling" and spent £21,193 in transactions related to gambling between June 1 2018 and September 14 2023.

Ms Wilding said that McCullough "made arrangements to ensure that she continued to enjoy the benefit of the pensions that continued to be paid in their names" after the deaths of her parents.

The prosecutor said McCullough "benefited from" £59,664.01 from the state pension and £76,334.58 from Mr McCullough's Teacher's Pension between June 18 2019 and September 15 2023.

Ms Wilding said money appeared to have been "frittered away and the investigation has not revealed any expenditure on expensive, luxury or extravagant items".

Police forced entry to the home on September 15 2023. Picture: EssexPolice

McCullough admitted to murdering her parents between June 17 2019 and June 20 2019 at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Richard Butcher, brother of Lois McCullough, said in a victim impact statement that his niece - the defendant - was "very dangerous" and that what had happened had "undermined my faith in humanity".

The sentencing hearing continues.

Detective Inspector Lydia George, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “At the heart of this investigation are John and Lois – and their whole family.

“Virginia’s actions have had a significant and emotional impact on the family group and our thoughts today are first and foremost with them.

“We have worked very closely with them and supported them from the outset as we established the circumstances around John and Lois’ deaths and gathered the evidence which has led to today’s guilty pleas.”