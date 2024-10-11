Bodies of couple murdered by daughter and hidden in house for four years only discovered after GP raised concerns

Virginia McCullough has been jailed for life for the murder of both her parents. Picture: EssexPolice

By Flaminia Luck

A couple who were murdered by their youngest daughter, who then lived alongside the bodies for four years, were only discovered after a GP raised suspicions.

John and Lois McCullough, who had five daughters, were killed by 36-year-old Virginia McCullough who concealed their bodies within the home in Great Baddow, Essex.

She poisoned her father, then aged 70, with prescription medicine and the following day beat her 71-year-old mother with a hammer and fatally stabbed her in June 2019.

Today she was jailed for life - with a minimum of 36 years - after confessing to their murders in July.

McCullough's disturbing actions were not discovered until September last year after a GP who had not seen the couple for some time raised concerns - prompting police to force entry to the home on September 15 2023.

The family said Lois and John McCullough are "missed beyond measure". Picture: EssexPolice

Documents found at the property showed she had run up large debts on credit cards in her parents’ names.After their deaths, she continued to spend their pensions.

The documents uncovered at the address built a picture of a woman who was trying desperately to keep her parents from discovering the depth of the financial black hole she continued to dig, while giving them false assurances about her employment and future prospects.

The prosecutor said the defendant "engaged in online gambling" and spent £21,193 in transactions related to gambling between June 1 2018 and September 14 2023.

Ms Wilding said that McCullough "made arrangements to ensure that she continued to enjoy the benefit of the pensions that continued to be paid in their names" after the deaths of her parents.

The prosecutor said McCullough "benefited from" £59,664.01 from the state pension and £76,334.58 from Mr McCullough's Teacher's Pension between June 18 2019 and September 15 2023.

Ms Wilding said money appeared to have been "frittered away and the investigation has not revealed any expenditure on expensive, luxury or extravagant items".

Astonishing moment woman confesses to Essex Police that she killed her parents

McCullough "built a makeshift tomb" for her father, who had worked as a university lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC told the court.

The structure, in a ground floor room of the family home, which had been Mr McCullough's bedroom and study, was "composed with masonry blocks stacked together". It formed a "rectangular tomb" and was "covered with multiple blankets, and a number of pictures and paintings over the top", Ms Wilding said.

She concealed the body of her mother, wrapped in a sleeping bag, within a wardrobe in her mother's bedroom on the top floor of the property," the barrister said.

Statements from three of the defendant's siblings were read in court by prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC during the sentencing hearing.

One said that "our parents were completely blameless victims" and added that McCullough "deprived them of their retirement dream".

Another said she felt "utterly sick to my core" and "Virginia always said mum and dad were fine and made up lie after lie about their daily activities".

A third sibling said: "Their only mantra we lived by was that we, their children, are safe and happy."

Addressing the defendant, the statement read by the barrister said: "You have left a hole in my heart forever and a piece of me died with them the moment you took them from us."

Richard Butcher, Lois McCullough's brother, described his niece - the defendant - as "very dangerous".

He said: "I keep thinking why - I feel I have been manipulated over the years to think my sister was alive." He said he "couldn't comprehend what has happened".

Virginia told persistent lies about her parents whereabouts. Picture: EssexPolice

In a joint statement released through police, the family of Mr and Mrs McCullough praised officers for their "tireless work in trying to achieve the best possible justice for our beloved parents". "Our Dad was caring and hardworking and he had a passion for education and writing," they said. "He worked tirelessly in his career in university education, which spanned many years.

"Dad enjoyed lots of hobbies, with particular favourites being golf and snooker.

"As we think of Dad, we remember the numerous jokes he used to tell us and the laughs he gave us. "Our Mum was kind, caring and thoughtful.

"Mum delighted in her grandchildren.

"She had friends from around the world through her penfriend hobby, many of whom she had written to for several decades.

Police forced entry to the home on September 15 2023. Picture: EssexPolice

"Mum had a passion for history, and maintained a keen interest in the royal family.

"Mum and Dad loved their trips to the seaside together, where they enjoyed many walks and visited lots of different attractions.

"Their love for the seaside was so great, they were hoping to move to the coast in their retirement years. "Mum and Dad always enjoyed the time they spent with us, family was their pride and joy.

"Our family has been left devastated and heartbroken at the deaths of our parents who were taken from us so cruelly.

"As we try to move forward with our lives, we will remember the happy times we enjoyed with them.

"Our Mum and Dad are forever in our hearts, and are loved and missed beyond any measure. "We request privacy as we continue to grieve the loss of our dear parents."