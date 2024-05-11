Vogue model Sian Scale dies aged 28 after rare cancer diagnosis

Sian Scale died after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Vogue model Sian Scale has died aged 28 after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Ms Scale, 28, from Melbourne, lost her battle with an incurable type of cancer on Tuesday.

She had been receiving treatment at the Peter McCallum hospital when she died surrounded by family.

The 28-year-old was signed with Chadwick Models and, during her career, was involved in campaigns for Burberry, Dior and Chanel.

She also appeared in campaigns for Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Her family said in a statement: "She was determined and strong and had such grace in navigating the most difficult year of her life with such acceptance, optimism and vulnerability.

"Sian was very generous, loving, kind, fun, adventurous and modest."

Sian Scale walking on the runway. Picture: Alamy

They continued to say she was "always willing to try something new" and "did things on her own terms".

Her final message was: "If anyone wants to do anything in memory of me, it is to give blood – it is the gift of life."

Paying tribute to Ms Scale, Chadwick Models said: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our beautiful model Sian Scale.

"She was dearly loved by our Chadwick team, models, her international agents and clients.

"Sian was a bright and unique light in our world who unapologetically marched to her own beat.

"We will all miss her more than words can express, and her incredible work in pictures will immortalise her forever."