Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

3 August 2022, 17:14 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 17:33

The Fagradalsfjall last erupted in 2021 after being dormant for hundreds of years
The Fagradalsfjall last erupted in 2021 after being dormant for hundreds of years. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A volcano close to Iceland's main airport in the south-west of the country has begun erupting, the country's meteorological authorities said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption is near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, 20 miles south-west of the capital Reykjavik.

A live video feed from the site showed magma spewing from a narrow fissure about 100 to 200 metres long, over a field of lava from last year's eruption, the first on the Reykjanes Peninsula in almost 800 years.

Read more: Taiwan scrambles military jets after 27 Chinese warplanes enter air defence zone

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Scientists had anticipated an eruption somewhere on the peninsula after a series of earthquakes over the past week indicated volcanic activity close to the crust.

An eruption in the same area last year produced spectacular lava flows for several months.

Volcanologist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson told the Associated Press that the eruption appeared to be small.

"But we don't know where in the process things are at," he said as he boarded a helicopter for a first look.

Iceland, located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel for days between Europe and North America because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines.

More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of passengers.

The eruption is less than 20 miles from Iceland's main Keflavik Airport
The eruption is less than 20 miles from Iceland's main Keflavik Airport. Picture: Alamy

The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the volcano, which sits in an uninhabited valley.

Its last eruption ended just eight months ago.

The airport currently remains open and no flights are disrupted.

Shares in Iceland's flagship airline, Icelandair, rose 6 per cent when news of the eruption broke on Wednesday.

Investors and residents alike had been spooked by the possibility of a much more disruptive eruption in a populated area of the peninsula.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

The Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA reveals stunning new image of Cartwheel Galaxy from world's most powerful telescope

Glasgow High Court

Eleven in court for child sex ring including witchcraft and Ouija boards and Satanic animal killings

The bodybuilder was warned about taking synthol injections

Brazilian bodybuilder 'Hulk' dies on birthday after taking injections to grow enormous biceps

A teenager died after becoming trapped on a ride at a fairground in Dover

Teenager dies in fairground accident in Dover after 'boarding ride while park was closed'

The turbine filled the sky with plumes of smoke

Wind turbine erupts into huge blaze sending smoke billowing across city

London faces Tube and Overground walkout on August 19

London faces fresh travel misery as Tube and Overground staff to walk out on August 19

Rishi Sunak wants to broaden the term 'extremist' to include people who 'vilify' the country

People who 'vilify' UK face being treated as extremists under Rishi Sunak plans

Latest News

See more Latest News

An aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

China announces military exercises after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands beside Christian Bruch, chief executive of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany

Gas pipeline part is ready for Russia, says German leader

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

Parisians and tourists take sunbathe along the Seine River amid hot weather in Paris, France

France’s second heatwave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London