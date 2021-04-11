St Vincent volcano: 'Massive power outage' following 'another explosive event'

Around 16,000 people have been displaced after La Soufriere erupted. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The majority of the Caribbean island of St Vincent has been left without power and covered in ash following another "explosive event" at La Soufriere volcano.

Around 16,000 people have already been displaced on the island, with evacuation orders issued following multiple powerful explosions on Friday.

On Sunday morning, St Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) tweeted: "Massive power outage following another explosive event at La Soufriere Volcano. Lightning, thunder and rumblings. Majority of the country out of power and covered in ash."

Residents in Barbados, nearly 200km (about 124 miles) to the east, have also been urged to stay indoors.

The initial eruptions on Friday shot an ash column more than 33,000 feet (7km) into the sky, with lightning crackling through the towering cloud of smoke.

They are the first at La Soufriere since 1979, while one in 1902 killed around 1,600 people.

Ash has blocked out the sunlight on the Caribbean islands. Picture: PA

People have been urged to evacuate from St Vincent, with nearby Barbados telling residents to stay indoors. Picture: PA

Cruise ships have been brought in to evacuate people from the island, but are reportedly only taking those who have been vaccinated against Covid.

So far no deaths have been reported, however experts have warned explosive eruptions could continue for days or even weeks.

La Soufrière volcano erupting on St. Vincent from GOES, 30 min ago. Volcanic plume development is on a whole other temporal/energy level compared to atmospheric convection, or even wildfire PyroCb. 1-min meso scanning essential to resolve detail! #LaSoufriere #LaSoufriereEruption

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the local NBC Radio station: "Agriculture will be badly affected, and we may have some loss of animals, and we will have to do repairs to houses, but if we have life, and we have strength, we will build it back better, stronger, together."

But he added that dependent on the damage caused by the explosion it could take months for life to return to normal.

Ashfall in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, mainly on the North Windward side of the island.

Ash has blocked out the sky in St Vincent and surrounding islands, with "strong sulphur smells" also reported as a result of the eruptions.

The "sustained ash fall" has also disrupted transport, with with nearby Barbados' international airport closed until Monday at the earliest.

In Barbados, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George advised people to stay indoors for all but highly essential purposes.

“Unless you have reason to be outside, stay in your house. This is to protect yourselves and your family,” he urged.

People with asthma or respiratory disorders were told to take particular care.