Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to US for first overseas visit since Russia invaded Ukraine

President Zelenskyy is on his way to the US. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to the US to meet Joe Biden, in his first trip abroad since Russia's invasion in February.

The US is expected to announce further support for Ukraine, including more surface-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets, as part of an overall £1.5 billion aid package.

A spokesperson for Mr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday morning that the president "will discuss comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, in particular with regard to strengthening the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine, supporting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity."

He is also expected to make a speech to Congress, as politicians debate a much larger aid package.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the US after travelling to Bakhmut. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a dangerous trip on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 800-mile front line of the conflict, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province.

He praised Ukrainian troops for their "courage, resilience and strength" as artillery boomed in the background.

In a statement on Tuesday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden looks forward to the visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate "the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine".

"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," she said.

It comes after ten months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Russia has been bombarding Kyiv and other major cities in recent weeks, destroying key infrastructure and depriving many of electricity for days at a time.

Ukrainian soldiers on the Donetsk front on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces crosses the river on a destroyed bridge. Picture: Getty

A house hit by an artillery shell burns amid artillery fights in Bakhmut. Picture: Getty

US politicians are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about 45 billion dollars £36.9 billion in emergency help to Ukraine.

This would be the biggest American aid package yet to Ukraine - even more than Mr Biden's £30.4 billion emergency request - and is meant to ensure that support flows to the war effort for months to come.