Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to US for first overseas visit since Russia invaded Ukraine

21 December 2022, 08:02 | Updated: 21 December 2022, 08:12

President Zelenskyy is on his way to the US
President Zelenskyy is on his way to the US. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to the US to meet Joe Biden, in his first trip abroad since Russia's invasion in February.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US is expected to announce further support for Ukraine, including more surface-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets, as part of an overall £1.5 billion aid package.

A spokesperson for Mr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday morning that the president "will discuss comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, in particular with regard to strengthening the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine, supporting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity."

He is also expected to make a speech to Congress, as politicians debate a much larger aid package.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the US after travelling to Bakhmut
Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the US after travelling to Bakhmut. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a dangerous trip on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 800-mile front line of the conflict, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province.

He praised Ukrainian troops for their "courage, resilience and strength" as artillery boomed in the background.

Read more: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

Read more: Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

In a statement on Tuesday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden looks forward to the visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate "the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine".

"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," she said.

It comes after ten months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Russia has been bombarding Kyiv and other major cities in recent weeks, destroying key infrastructure and depriving many of electricity for days at a time.

Ukrainian soldiers on the Donetsk front on Tuesday
Ukrainian soldiers on the Donetsk front on Tuesday. Picture: Getty
A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces crosses the river on a destroyed bridge
A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces crosses the river on a destroyed bridge. Picture: Getty
A house hit by an artillery shell burns amid artillery fights in Bakhmut
A house hit by an artillery shell burns amid artillery fights in Bakhmut. Picture: Getty

US politicians are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about 45 billion dollars £36.9 billion in emergency help to Ukraine.

This would be the biggest American aid package yet to Ukraine - even more than Mr Biden's £30.4 billion emergency request - and is meant to ensure that support flows to the war effort for months to come.

Nicola Sturgeon's new law has been hotly debated

Teens as young as 15 will now be able to change gender identity as Scottish Parliament heckled with cries of 'shame on you'
Princess Diana The Crown 211222

Anger over The Crown scene showing Princess Diana 'lying in open casket'

Gaby Hutchinson died after being injured in the crush

'Forever our baby': family of 'selfless' security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who died in Brixton crush, pay tribute
Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s tax returns to be made public

Steve Barclay warned against giving birth at home

Don't try home births if you're pregnant during ambulance strikes, health sec warns

A mountain lion cub rescued in Santa Cruz, California

Poorly mountain lion rescued by vets in California and named after Christmas

Residents remove snow during heavy snow in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan, on Monday

Three dead as heavy snow falls in Japan

World Cup celebrations turned ugly in Buenos Aires

Argentina forced to abandon World Cup bus parade after man dies and child, 5, left in coma amid huge crowds
A patient's 300-yard trip from a Scottish hospital's helipad to its wards became a 50-mile journey

Patient's 300-yard trip from hospital helipad to ward becomes 50-mile journey amid 'truly terrifying' ambulance shortage
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders

Zelensky to meet Biden and address US Congress as war rages on

