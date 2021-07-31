Volunteer marshal dies in crash during Brands Hatch race

31 July 2021, 22:58 | Updated: 31 July 2021, 23:07

The incident occurred during an event at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon
By Patrick Grafton-Green

A volunteer marshal has died in an accident during a race at Brands Hatch motor racing circuit.

The incident occurred during an event at the Kent track on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Kent Police said the force was called shortly before 3pm following a collision involving a car and two people on foot at Brands Hatch.

He said officers attended the scene and carried out inquiries, with no suspicious circumstances being reported.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) said in a statement that it was "saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today, a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life.

"The rest of the day's racing activity was cancelled."

The BARC said it would be working with national governing body Motorsport UK and local police following the incident.

It added: "On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved.

"It is anticipated that the event will resume on Sunday."

Motorsports UK tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal's family, the event organisers, and other members of the motorsport community present.

"Together with BARC we have begun a full investigation into the accident."

