Voyeur electrician jailed for hiding cameras in customers' homes over 15 years, as all clients urged to come forward

James Denholm. Picture: Police Scotland/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A voyeur electrician has been sent to prison for putting cameras in people's homes over a 15-year period.

James Denholm, 34, was jailed for two and a half years, after pleading guilty to 16 counts of voyeurism from 2008-2023.

Denholm, who ran company Denholm Electrics in Aberdeen, recorded some women having sex, and others going to the toilet or showering.

His "despicable and distressing actions" only came out after a woman found a camera under her bed.

Some 17 women were affected by Denholm's predatory behaviour, which also included taking photos outside people's homes, filming himself having sex with women without permission.

He also installed a hidden camera in the toilet of a public premises in Aberdeen, secretly recording two women.

James Denholm. Picture: Police Scotland

Among other offences, he also brought a sex doll and lingerie into a woman's home, dressed it up in her clothes, and took photos of it.

This was part of a five-year campaign of voyeurism against the woman, into whose home he sneaked several times between 2018 and 2023.

Denholm also took or permitted to be taken or made indecent images or pseudo photos of children.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Denholm now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions.

"Our thoughts remain with his victims who had their privacy violated. We hope that his sentencing will bring them some comfort.

"Sexual crime of any nature will not to be tolerated. We will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us, no matter how much time has passed.

"I would urge people to come forward and you can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies."

After his jail sentence, Denholm will also be given further supervision for another two years and six months.