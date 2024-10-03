Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

A woman whose body lay dead in a flat for years wrote "I'm starving" and "I can't believe I'm surviving this long" in diary entries prior to her death, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021.

Ms Winham, who was 41 when discovered, was found after family members asked police to break into her home following concerns over her safety.

Her cause of death was 'unascertained' and it was impossible to narrow down a time of death, a pathologist told an inquest at Surrey Coroner's Court, which was attended by three members of her family.

But a calendar in Ms Winham's flat had dates crossed off until 1 November 2017 while extracts from her diary revealed she was running low on food and money, the court heard.

Read more: Schizophrenic woman found in 'mummified almost skeletal state' after lying dead and undiscovered for four years

Read more: Hunt for key witness after death of woman whose 'mummified' body lay undiscovered in her flat for four years

An entry dated September 28 2017 read: "My mobile gave up on 7 September. I got a Tesco run in before it died. I have slept weeks away... I haven't stocked any food for months because I don't know what's happening."

Other extracts suggested she had been living off potatoes and cheese and had "about five pounds left on me", with one dated from October 2017 reading: "It has been a whole month since my last food shop. I cannot believe I have survived this long".

Details of Ms Winham's calendar were also read out to the court with the vast majority of dates having been crossed off with short notes until 1 November 2017, when all entries stopped.

An extract from September 15 2017 read: "Wish I'd bought rice. Dreaming of (food). Anyway, I'm starving." This was followed up with a series of meal recipes which Dr Henderson said "appeared to be from a cookbook with page numbers".

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021. Picture: PA

Ms Winham's sister Nicola previously told the court that her sister had developed a fear of leaving her flat and wrote notes on her calendar which specified days for online shopping and taking the bins out.

Pictures of her flat, which were taken by police following the discovery of her body, were shown to the court on Thursday.

The images showed a tube of margarine and tomato sauce in her fridge and a mixture of herbs, spices, salt and vinegar in her cupboards while bags of loose change containing one and two pence pieces were also found by police.

The inquest heard that Ms Winham's family had been unable to maintain contact with her after years of mental health struggles caused her to believe they would harm her.

Read more: Officer accused of Chris Kaba murder ‘had genuine belief’ he and his colleagues would be killed

Nicola told the inquest on Tuesday that they last saw her in person in 2009, and contact over social media had stopped in 2014 after she sent them a message on Facebook which read: "It is best to have minimum/no contact. And communications with the family. It is totally out of my hands. There is nothing I can do. Everything I say will get repeated and relayed back. Be patient."

The family said they believed they were doing the right thing by respecting Ms Winham's wishes to have no contact with them. Nicky told the court: "We knew that contact with us exacerbated her mental health difficulties."

Nicola also told the court that her brother and mother visited her flat after they became concerned about her welfare. When there was no response to their knocks, they decided to look through the letterbox.

She said: "They were shouting her name and looking through the letterbox. My brother saw what he thought was a seriously decomposed body.

"They called the police and forced entry. Inside they found a mummified and almost skeletal body. Both of them saw this and the shock can never be forgotten."