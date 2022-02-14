Breaking News

Wagatha Christie: Coleen loses bid to bring High Court claim against Vardy's agent

14 February 2022, 14:25 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 14:51

Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent.
Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent as part of an ongoing legal battle between the footballers' wives over an Instagram post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed "Wagatha Christie", claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper, either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt "acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval".

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

Mrs Rooney has since had her request to bring a claim against Ms Watt for misuse of private information refused.

It comes after Mrs Rooney's barrister, David Sherborne, told the court last week that if Mrs Vardy wins her claim on the basis that she was not the person who leaked the information, then she will be left without "vindication" unless she is able to bring the claim against Ms Watt as part of the same case.

However, Mrs Vardy's lawyers opposed the application to add the claim against Ms Watt to the case, with barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC saying: "If the defendant had genuinely wished to bring a misuse of private information claim against Ms Watt in order to vindicate her rights this claim could have been brought 15 months ago."

The judge did give the go-ahead for Mrs Rooney to amend her defence case on Monday, to include an allegation that Ms Vardy, through Ms Watt, provided information to The Sun about an unnamed professional footballer.

She also gave permission for disclosure of WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt during the relevant period, and allowed Mrs Rooney's application for an order that both parties make a joint request for information to Instagram.

She refused other disclosure applications made by both Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy.

The trial of the libel claim is due to take place in May, but may be delayed.

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to the murder spree.

Man who killed three people in five-day murder spree denies raping pregnant victim

Met Police commander Julian Bennett, who is accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

Met Police commander who wrote drug strategy accused of taking LSD and magic mushrooms

Baljit Sethi, with wife Anjana, arrives at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London

'Worst miscarriage of justice': Post Office scandal tore families apart, inquiry hears

Katie Price, who avoided jail.

Katie Price dodges jail again after last-ditch deal to pay off bankruptcy debts

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Europe later this week

PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen

Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week

Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings

Nigel and Sally Rowe

Parents told son, 6, could be 'transphobic' after he was 'confused by boy wearing a dress'

The price of petrol has soared, adding to the financial burden of millions of people

Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues

British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch.

'You never got up after a tackle': Sister's tribute to rugby player who died during match

Exclusive
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday

'Extremely dangerous' rapist who attacks women and children flees open prison

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aung San Suu Kyi (Peter Dejong/AP)

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial over ‘election fraud’
Sergei Lavrov (AP)

Sergei Lavrov urges Vladimir Putin to continue talks with West over Ukraine
Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region (AP)

Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a government plane (kay Nietfeld/AP)

Where do diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukrainian impasse stand?
A woman aims a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Why is Ukraine the pawn in Cold War style stand-off between West and Moscow?
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Olaf Scholz

German leader in Ukraine for talks as fears of Russian invasion grow
A protester

New Zealand’s prime minister signals harsher stance on vaccine protest
Pakistan Blasphemy

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

A restaurant in Weiden

One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care
James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine
Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares
Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police