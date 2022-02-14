Breaking News

Wagatha Christie: Coleen loses bid to bring High Court claim against Vardy's agent

Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent as part of an ongoing legal battle between the footballers' wives over an Instagram post.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed "Wagatha Christie", claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper, either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt "acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval".

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

Mrs Rooney has since had her request to bring a claim against Ms Watt for misuse of private information refused.

It comes after Mrs Rooney's barrister, David Sherborne, told the court last week that if Mrs Vardy wins her claim on the basis that she was not the person who leaked the information, then she will be left without "vindication" unless she is able to bring the claim against Ms Watt as part of the same case.

However, Mrs Vardy's lawyers opposed the application to add the claim against Ms Watt to the case, with barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC saying: "If the defendant had genuinely wished to bring a misuse of private information claim against Ms Watt in order to vindicate her rights this claim could have been brought 15 months ago."

The judge did give the go-ahead for Mrs Rooney to amend her defence case on Monday, to include an allegation that Ms Vardy, through Ms Watt, provided information to The Sun about an unnamed professional footballer.

She also gave permission for disclosure of WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt during the relevant period, and allowed Mrs Rooney's application for an order that both parties make a joint request for information to Instagram.

She refused other disclosure applications made by both Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy.

The trial of the libel claim is due to take place in May, but may be delayed.

