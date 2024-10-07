Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

7 October 2024, 20:03 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 20:09

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney&squot;s private information
Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Rebekah Vardy has challenged the "sheer magnitude" of the legal costs claimed by Coleen Rooney from their 2022 libel trial as the so-called Wagatha Christie dispute returned to the High Court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information to the press.

The judge ordered her to pay 90% of Mrs Rooney's costs, which has reached more than £1.8m and included a stay at a luxury hotel for one of her lawyers, Mrs Vardy's barrister said.

Mrs Rooney's barrister argued these fees could have been lower if Mrs Vardy had "conducted this litigation appropriately".

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the High Court in 2022
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the High Court in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The wife of ex-England footballer Wayne Rooney accused Mrs Vardy, the wife of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper.

Mrs Rooney was nicknamed Wagatha Christie in 2019 after saying she had conducted a sting operation to find out who the leak was.

She accused Mrs Vardy via a social media post which went viral as she concluded: "It's.... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Mrs Vardy then sued Mrs Rooney over the post but ultimately lost the legal action as the judge overseeing the case, Mrs Justice Steyn, found the post to be "substantially true".

He ordered Mrs Vardy to pay 90% of the legal costs of Mrs Rooney's, who after winning the case, said it should never have gone to court "when the money could have been far better spent helping others".

Rebekah Vardy arriving at the High Court in 2022
Rebekah Vardy arriving at the High Court in 2022. Picture: Alamy

In the latest development, Mrs Vardy's lawyers say Mrs Rooney has claimed a legal bill totalling £1,833,906.89, including fees for a five-star hotel and swanky restaurant for a lawyer.

In written submissions for a hearing on Monday, Jamie Carpenter KC, who is representing Mrs Vardy, described a bill for a lawyer staying "at the Nobu Hotel, incurring substantial dinner and drinks charges as well as mini bar charges".

Read more: Wagatha Christie clash continues as Rebekah Vardy accused of racking up 'unreasonable' £320k legal bills

Read more: Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after fresh 'Wagatha Christie' claims made in Coleen Rooney documentary

He said: "The costs dispute has been rendered particularly intractable by the sheer magnitude of the costs claimed by Mrs Rooney, in absolute terms and when compared to her agreed costs budget, the number of errors in the bill and the extraordinary nature of some of the costs claimed.

"The bill, drawn at 100% of the costs claimed... totals £1,833,906.89."

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy represented England together
Wayne Rooney (right) and Jamie Vardy represented England together. Picture: Alamy

Mr Carpenter said the bill was "drawn without sufficient care" and had "a 'kitchen sink' approach", and included "over £120,000 of costs to which Mrs Rooney has no entitlement".

This comes after Mrs Rooney's lawyers challenged parts of Mrs Vardy's legal bill of around £325,000 earlier this year, of which 20% will have to be paid by Rooney.

They called Mrs Vardy's costs, which included payment for her trial barrister, Hugh Tomlinson KC, to work on Christmas Day "unreasonable and disproportionate".

Neither Rooney nor Vardy attended the hearing, which is being overseen by senior costs judge Andrew Gordon-Saker and is due to conclude on Wednesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

Dr Janine Parody and her dog

Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears

People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role
Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy

Man City defeat Premier League in legal battle over sponsorship deals in landmark ruling

Tanya Liddle is now due to be released from prison on Monday next week after being given a conditional discharge

Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the anniversary of October 7

'We stood up like lions': Netanyahu's address to Israelis one year from October 7, as he vows to 'remember our fallen'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit