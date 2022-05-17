Wagatha Christie Live: Wayne Rooney to give evidence in wags' libel battle

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice. Picture: Alamy

Today is day six of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney at the High Court.

Wayne Rooney is due to give evidence today.

Yesterday the court heard Coleen Rooney kept her Rebekah Vardy "sting operation" from husband Wayne secret as she didn't want to put her "troubles and worries" on others.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after she said she carried out a months-long "sting" which saw her dubbed "Wagatha Christie".

Mrs Vardy denies the allegations and is suing the fellow footballer's wife for damages for libel

