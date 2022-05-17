Wagatha Christie Live: Wayne Rooney to give evidence in wags' libel battle

17 May 2022, 09:01 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 09:06

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice. Picture: Alamy

Today is day six of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney at the High Court.

Wayne Rooney is due to give evidence today.

Yesterday the court heard Coleen Rooney kept her Rebekah Vardy "sting operation" from husband Wayne secret as she didn't want to put her "troubles and worries" on others.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after she said she carried out a months-long "sting" which saw her dubbed "Wagatha Christie".

Mrs Vardy denies the allegations and is suing the fellow footballer's wife for damages for libel

Follow all the latest in our live blog here

Happening Now

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Danker said potentially two million Brits are skipping meals

'Do something to help,' CBI chief tells Sunak as millions of Brits forced to skip meals

The monkeypox virus: More cases have been identified

Four new UK cases of monkeypox identified, bringing total to seven

Hundreds of defenders have been evacuated from the steel plant

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops evacuated from Mariupol steel works after 82-day assault

Liz Truss is set to announce plans to rip up part of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Foreign Sec set to announce plans to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol

Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning about food price rises

'Don't ask for pay rises' Bank boss warns despite 'apocalyptic' food price rises

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation

Amber Heard admits not giving $3.5m divorce settlement to charity

Priti Patel will announce on Tuesday volunteer police officers will be given Taser training

Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public

Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle.

Birmingham graduate is suing university for £4m after 'slipping in puddle' at 2am

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Northern Ireland politician Paula Bradshaw has told LBC she was "flabbergasted" that Boris Johnson "wasn't even aware" of the Stormont designation process of government in talks today.

Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.

Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Callum Wheeler has been found guilty of murdering Julia James

Man found guilty of murdering PCSO Julia James while she was walking her dog in Kent

Sir Keir said he would resign if fined by Durham Constabulary

'Everything is on the line' by offering to resign if fined says Starmer

Teen ambulance driver Liam Gallimore has won £20,000 in a discrimination claim after he was subject to homophobic abuse.

Teen ambulance worker subjected to 'torrent' of homophobic abuse awarded £20,000

Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Greek pilot found guilty of murdering Brit wife Caroline Crouch and hanging their dog

Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.

Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr John Cheng

Doctor who died as he tackled gunman in church shooting is hailed a hero
A Ukrainian soldier pets a cat

Efforts launched to rescue last Azovstal defenders as ‘mission completed’
Varadero in Cuba

White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba
Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

Sweden NATO

Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a Greek pilot and flight instructor, centre, escorted by policemen arrives at a court in Athens, Greece

Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

Elisabeth Borne

Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new prime minister

Ruslana, Ukrainian singer and former Eurovision Song Contest winner, speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey

Singer Ruslana seeks Turkey’s help for Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for Nato membership in Stockholm

Sweden joins Finland in seeking Nato membership

People navigate a street during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq

Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service
Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister

Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister
Oxbridge trying to 'end discrimination by discriminating against' privately educated - Camilla Tominey

Oxbridge 'discriminating against' private schools in strive for fairness - Camilla Tominey
Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Education Sec's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment

Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Zahawi's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment
Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police