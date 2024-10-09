Rebekah Vardy 'won't give up without a fight' after Coleen Rooney scores fresh Wagatha Christie victory

9 October 2024, 00:46

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court
Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court . Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rebekah Vardy's lawyer is expected to appeal a ruling against her, after Coleen Rooney scored a fresh victory in the Wagatha Christie case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court in a dispute over how much Mrs Vardy should pay in legal costs after she lost their libel battle in 2022.

Jamie Carpenter KC, for Mrs Vardy, claimed in written submissions that Mrs Rooney and her legal team "deliberately understated" some of her costs so she could "use the apparent difference in incurred costs thereby created, to attack the other party's costs", which he claimed constituted "serious misconduct".

This warranted a reduction in the amount that Mrs Vardy should pay, Mr Carpenter claimed.

However, a judge ruled that Mrs Rooney's lawyers did not commit misconduct.

Mrs Vardy's friends have since said she intends to "keep fighting" given how far she has come in the case.

"This is a major part of the hearing and Becky isn’t giving this up without a fight," they told the Sun.

They added: "She is going in swinging and her lawyer will be appealing the conduct ruling.

"Becky has come this far and will keep fighting."

The 2022 trial took place after Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking her private information to the press
The 2022 trial took place after Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking her private information to the press. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Read more: Wagatha Christie clash continues as Rebekah Vardy accused of racking up 'unreasonable' £320k legal bills

In the ruling on Tuesday, Senior Costs Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker found "on balance and, I have to say, only just", that Mrs Rooney's legal team had not committed wrongdoing, and therefore it was "not an appropriate case" to reduce the amount of money that Mrs Vardy should pay.

He said that while there was a "failure to be transparent", it was not "sufficiently unreasonable or improper" to constitute misconduct.

In the latest development, Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker found Mrs Rooney's legal team had not committed wrongdoing
In the latest development, Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker found Mrs Rooney's legal team had not committed wrongdoing. Picture: Alamy

In 2019, Mrs Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, accused Mrs Vardy of leaking her private information to the press on social media, which Mrs Justice Steyn found in July 2022 was "substantially true".

The judge later ordered Mrs Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, to pay 90% of Mrs Rooney's costs, including an initial payment of £800,000.

But the latest hearing in London was told that Mrs Rooney's claimed legal bill - £1,833,906.89 - was more than three times her "agreed costs budget of £540,779.07", which Mr Carpenter said was "disproportionate".

He continued that the earlier "understatement" of some costs was "improper and unreasonable" and "involved knowingly misleading Mrs Vardy and the court".

Following the 2022 trial Mrs Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Mrs Rooney's costs
Following the 2022 trial Mrs Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Mrs Rooney's costs. Picture: Alamy

Mr Dunne said that the argument that the amount owed should be reduced was "misconceived" and that the budget was "not designed to be an accurate or binding representation" of her overall legal costs.

He said: "Mrs Vardy's argument appears to arise from her frustration that her deplorable conduct in this litigation has led to the budgets becoming irrelevant."

He continued: "Had Mrs Vardy conducted this matter in a reasonable fashion, Mrs Rooney would be confined to her budget and would have recovered no more absent good reason.

The hearing is dealing with points of principle before a line-by-line assessment of costs, which will take place at a later date.

Neither Mrs Vardy nor Mrs Rooney attended court on Tuesday, and the hearing will conclude on Wednesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer is now as unpopular as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Keir Starmer as unpopular with public as Nigel Farage, poll shows

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday

'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after slamming into Mexico

X log-in page

X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30

Police divers join search for missing Victoria Taylor in bid to find mother who disappeared eight days ago

Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield calling her a 'witch' for not stepping in during affair scandal

King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

MPs wave voting cards

France’s minority government survives no-confidence vote

Mother admits causing death of two-year-old daughter but denies murder after pushchair found locked in bathroom.

Mother 'wheeled body of two-year-old daughter around in pushchair for three days after she was murdered', court hears

Man stands in driving rain

Residents warned as Hurricane Milton could land once-in-a-century hit on Florida

Exclusive
MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as exclusive report reveals western support for Ukraine at risk

MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as report warns Western support for Ukraine at risk

British TikTok user scouseblu described the shelves in Target as 'a little bit empty'

British tourist describes 'manic' shop scenes as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

Exclusive
Ukrainian military learn to fly drones with bombs attached at a special school on May 12, 2023 in Lviv region Ukraine.

Ukraine’s AI-powered drone swarms signal the future of warfare and 'level the playing field' with Russia, report reveals

How Ukraine's Battlegrounds Are Redefining Modern Warfare.

How Ukraine's battlegrounds are redefining modern warfare

Exclusive
Drugs are being flown into prisons

Drones flying up to 8kg of drugs into 'dilapidated' prisons, daily, as minister brands jails 'sweet shops'

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m

Captain Tom Moore's family remove £2.25m mansion from open housing market

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Doctor told to apologise to Lucy Letby after 'murder' claim, inquiry hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six members of Foreigner

After years outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner know what love is

Election 2024 Harris

Harris calls Trump ‘irresponsible’ for spreading Helene misinformation

A man in paramilitary uniform

Imran Khan charged with attempted murder after policeman’s death in protests

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court in a dispute over legal costs of the libel battle in 2022

Coleen Rooney scores fresh Wagatha Christie victory as judge rules her lawyers did not commit misconduct
The Tory leadership candidates at last month's party conference

James Cleverly tops latest round of Tory leadership votes as Tom Tugendhat eliminated

The clocks go back soon

When do the clocks go back in 2024? Exact date and time British Summer Time ends

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday

Motorways in gridlock, fuel supplies 'run low' and even weather man breaks down as Hurricane Milton nears Florida
Chloe Longster was dismissed as a 'diva teen' after being admitted to Kettering General Hospital, her mother told the inquest

Girl, 13, who 'asked mum if she would die' before passing away from sepsis dismissed as a 'diva teen' by hospital staff
Bottles of brandy on a shelf at a supermarket in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

China imposes provisional tariffs on European brandy in tit-for-tat move

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, centre, is surrounded by journalists as the party celebrates early leads in the election for a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Biggest Kashmir party opposing India stripping autonomy wins most seats in poll

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit