Wagatha Christie court battle begins as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney arrive for trial

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived in court for a high-profile libel trial. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived in court for he start of a high-profile libel trial.

Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney were pictured arriving separately at London's Royal Courts of Justice this morning.

Mrs Rooney, wearing a black suit and with her foot in a brace, was flanked by her husband former England star Wayne Rooney as she entered the court.

Mrs Vardy, wearing a long blue buttoned dress with a pair of sunglasses, arrived minutes later.

The pair sat less than 10ft apart on the front bench of Court 13.

Mrs Rooney has claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper, either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt "acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval".

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

Coleen Rooney and her husband former England star Wayne Rooney arrive at court. Picture: Getty

Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC today introduced the case, describing it as an opportunity for his client to "vindicate" her reputation.

Mrs Rooney had launched a claim against Ms Watt for misuse of private information after the agent admitted leaking a story to The Sun about Mrs Rooney in a series of explosive WhatsApp messages revealed in court.

But in February Mrs Rooney was ordered by Mrs Justice Steyn to a pay £65,000 towards Ms Watt's legal costs after the request was denied.

The judge said: "It seems to me that is a reasonable and proportionate sum."

She added: "It is fair to say that a considerable period of time would have been needed given the standing-start the respondent had for what is, for the respondent, quite a substantial application."