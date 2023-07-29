Wagner troops 'will pose as migrants to enter EU', Polish PM warns

Wagner soldiers pose for a picture during a training exercise in Belarus. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Soldiers in the Wagner private army could pose as migrants to enter the EU, Poland's prime minister has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mateusz Morawiecki said the mercenaries may leave Belarus for Poland as a tool of "hybrid warfare" under cover of asylum seekers.

Around 100 Wagner troops have already arrived in Belarusian border town Grodno, Morawiecki claimed.

Thousands of soldiers in the private army are thought to have moved to Belarus after the group's failed coup on the Kremlin last month.

They were reportedly offered to join the Russian army or move to the sympathetic neighbouring country, which has played a key role in Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid

Read more: President Zelenskyy changes law so Ukraine celebrates Christmas on different day to Russia

Thousands of Wagner mercenaries are now thought to be stationed in Belarus after a failed coup on the Kremlin last month. Picture: Alamy

Morawiecki told a news conference during a visit to an arms factory this weekend that Poland may be under threat.

He said: "Now the situation is becoming even more dangerous.

"This is certainly a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory."

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko recently joked with Putin that Wagner soldiers in Belarus were "asking to go west".

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki made the comments at a visit to an arms factory. Picture: Alamy

He told the Russian leader: "They are asking to go west... to go on a trip to Warsaw.

"But of course, I am keeping them in central Belarus, like we agreed."

Critics suggest Morawiecki may be overplaying security fears on Poland's borders in the run-up to a general election later this year.

Opposition leader and former PM Donald Tusk claimed last month that the government has a secret "open-door policy" towards migrants.