Wales allows pubs to open outdoors from April 26

31 March 2021, 18:18 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 19:24

Pubs and restaurants can reopen outdoors in Wales from Monday 26th April, provided coronavirus cases remain low
By Kate Buck

Pubs and restaurants can reopen outdoors in Wales from Monday 26th April, provided coronavirus cases remain low, the Welsh Government has said.

From 12 April, a raft of lockdown relaxations has also been announced.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to open again, and travel between Wales and the rest of the UK will also be permitted once again.

Gyms and leisure centres could also open for individual training "by early May".

The Welsh Government said First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out a series of new measures on Thursday that will see Wales move fully into Alert Level 3 by May 17, "subject to public health conditions remaining favourable".

He will confirm that all remaining non-essential retail and close contact services will be allowed to reopen from April 12, while the rules will also be changed to allow travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the United Kingdom and Common Travel Area.

Students in Wales will also return to face-to-face education from the same day.

Mr Drakeford is also expected to signal on Thursday further changes which will be confirmed at the April 22 review, which include reopening outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality from April 26.

By early May, plans include allowing organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people and for gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities to reopen for individual or one-to-one training but not exercise classes.
