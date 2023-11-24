'Unbearable that Harvey will always be 17': Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash pays tribute to 'cheeky' boy

Harvey Owen was one of four boys who died in the crash. Picture: North Wales Police

By Kit Heren

A mother of one of the teenagers found dead in their crashed car in North Wales has said it is "unbearable" that her son will "always be 17".

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Their Ford Fiesta left the A4085 in an area between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales. The boys' bodies were found inside the car earlier this week.

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said: "I've lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can't accept that I won't be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again.

"The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept.

Crystal Owen posted on Facebook of her 'nightmare' ordeal. Picture: Facebook

"Please hold your loved ones tight, all the minor things we worry about are irrelevant, life is so short and can be so cruel.

"Harvey was perfect when he came into the world and he will go out that way. He never caused ill will, he did no harm, he wronged nobody, he was and will forever be a son we can be proud of.'

Ms Owen said: "There are absolutely no words to describe the pain we are feeling at the loss of the most precious soul and no words to really explain how much of a special person Harvey was, but I will try my best.

"From the moment Harvey was born, he was special, a truly longed for baby who made me feel so complete and a much-wanted sibling for Yasmin.

Tributes are left at Shrewsbury Abbey for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris. Picture: Alamy

"The bond between them was something every parent would dream of.

"He idolised his big sister and spent his whole life looking up to her and copying everything she ever did down to his quirky, sometimes questionable fashion sense and even his feminist views.

"Harvey grew up to be family orientated, he had two younger sisters, Sophia and Olivia who he absolutely adored and who idolised him, their big brother. He was never too old for a hug.

"I know it sounds like a cliché, but Harvey was a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way.

"Laid back, charismatic, cheeky, a boy not of his time, he always thought outside the box, he was creative and funny. 'A boy that preferred to be outside and active.

"He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone."

"Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious, he was so dopey at times it was annoying but he was so lovable it was hard to stay mad at him for long!

"He was always passionate about his latest craze, whether that be his pets, BMX, his skateboarding or more recently his passion for playing guitar, jazz music, poetry and art.

"He loved having jamming sessions with his little sisters, him playing his guitar and them dancing to his music.

"Lately he had developed a passion for working with bread and dreamed of one day having his own bread shop and cafe.

"Everyone has a funny story to tell about Harvey and its these stories that are keeping us going, making us laugh between the tears and will continue to live on.

"There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for."

Harvey Owen was on a camping trip in north Wales when he died with his friends in a car crash. Picture: Social Media

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

The car was found "partially submerged in water", police added, after a member of public alerted them to the vehicle.

Tributes came in from the boys' families and friends after the tragic news emerged.

Ms Owen posted on Facebook earlier: "I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this.

"Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

A vigil is being held at Trinity Centre in Shrewsbury for the four boys who lost their lives in North Wales. Picture: LBC

Wilf's girlfriend Maddi said on Instagram: "I love you so much baby,' Wilf's girlfriend Maddi said in a tribute on Instagram today. 'I'm going to miss you forever."

Wilf's girlfriend Maddi Corfield posted tributes on Instagram. Picture: Social Media

She told of how her boyfriend was the "sweetest and most loving boy I've ever known". She added: "I hope you know how much I love you gorgeous."

Maddi's mother Lisa added: "Wilf was such a lovely kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter b treated," she said.

Lisa said: "We will all miss u dearly Wilf. thank u 4 bringing so much love and happiness in2 Maddi's life and I promise to look after her 4 u."

The scene in Gwynedd, North Wales, where police officers were searching Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said the crash was a 'tragic accident'. Picture: Alamy

"This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect."

Officers had said earlier on Tuesday afternoon that they had found the boys' car.

Police said that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances in which the car would have left the road.

The four teenagers, who are sixth form students, were last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta car on Sunday morning. They are thought to have travelled to the area on Saturday.

A church in Shrewsbury said it would be offering "time and space" to pray for the four boys. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and the wider community at such a sad time," Trinity Churches Shrewsbury said.

A police cordon had been set up near the village of Garreg after police confirmed they had found the car.

Garreg is about three miles from Penrhyndeudraeth, near Porthmadog, on the A4085.

The boys were A-level students at Shrewsbury College.

Ms Owen, said earlier that she didn’t know that her son, 17, was going camping.

Politicians also shared their condolences with the loved ones of the four boys.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, said on Twitter: "Devastating news.

"My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable."

Local MP Liz Saville Roberts and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."