Tributes to Wales fan who dies after travelling to Qatar to watch World Cup with son and friends

The Wales fans at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A Welsh football fan who was in Qatar with his son for the world cup has died.

Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends.

BBC Wales reported that Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales 2-0 defeat by Iran.

His family is being offered UK consular assistance, with support from Football Supporters' Association Cymru which is helping fans at the tournament.

The Fan Embassy Wales said: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales…May he rest in peace.”

Mae CBDC yn cydymdeimlo efo teulu a ffrindiau Kevin Davies.



Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time.



The FA Wales confirmed the sad news saying: “Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time.

“The FAW is in contact with Kevin’s family to help in whatever way we can.”