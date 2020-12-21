Wales' largest hospital ran out of critical care beds across weekend as Covid cases soar

21 December 2020, 16:37

File photo: A general view of a Welsh Air Ambulance flying at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff
File photo: A general view of a Welsh Air Ambulance flying at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

By Steve Francis

Wales' largest hospital ran out of critical care beds across the weekend, LBC can reveal, as Covid cases in the country soared.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board reached ICU capacity, including the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

On Sunday, capacity shrunk to its lowest level of just 41 beds, less than half of the 81 that were available at the start of December.

Read more: Multiple London hospitals suspend non-urgent operations due to Covid-19 pressures

Read more: Coronavirus: France to lift ban on lorries 'within hours' after closing border

Around 40 percent of the ICU patients at Cardiff and Vale were being treated for coronavirus.

The health board has not postponed non-urgent care but that is expected if things do not improve.

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “We are currently facing substantial winter and COVID-19 pressures.

"The Health Board has not reduced its surgical activity at this point and continues to deliver cancer and emergency surgery.

"Processes are in place to continuously monitor capacity and demand to prioritise safe and effective patient care."

It is not the first health board in Wales to reach critical care capacity.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board recorded no spare ICU beds on 16 December, while Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board had no spare critical care beds from 16-19 December.

Both those health boards along with Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay have already taken the decision to postpone non urgent surgery and appointments

There are currently 180 patients in intensive care across Wales, 93 of them with Covid-19 (52 per cent).

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 in Lockerbie, near Dumfries

US Justice Department charges Libyan over 1988 Lockerbie bombing
The Royal Free London Trust have paused “all non-urgent, time critical planned procedures".

Multiple London hospitals suspend non-urgent operations due to Covid-19 pressures
Lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee being removed from the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington

Virginia’s Robert E Lee statue removed from US Capitol

A person enters the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, Netherlands

EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference.

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what is he expected to say?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Sage expert explained about the new Covid-19 strain

Sage expert sets out details of the new coronavirus variant

Grant Shapps pledged the freight chaos would not impact the vaccine rollout

Vaccine rollout will not be impacted by freight and travel chaos, Grant Shapps pledges
This caller told LBC how her Christmas was going to be impacted

Crying caller tells Nick Ferrari her 101-year-old relative's Christmas woe
Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown

Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown
Dejected caller leaves father alone over Christmas to 'do the right thing'

Dejected caller stays in London for Christmas to 'do the right thing'
Sadiq Khan's plea to Londoners in Tier 4: 'Stay in London, follow the rules'

Sadiq Khan's plea to Londoners in Tier 4: 'Stay in London, follow the rules'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London