Wales new lockdown rules: When does lockdown end in Wales and when are schools opening?

Wales lockdown has been extended for at least three weeks. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Lockdown rules in Wales will stay in place for another three weeks with an end goal of schools returning after February half term.

Wales will remain under lockdown rules for another three weeks, the Welsh Government confirmed.

They explained while the coronavirus situation is improving in the area, lockdown rules will need to remain in place for now as they allow the NHS to recover from the increased Covid-19 cases.

With the promise of the Welsh lockdown rules easing in February, the government also confirmed plans to allow schools to reopen following the half term break.

So what are the new lockdown rules in Wales? What’s the Welsh lockdown end date? And when is the Welsh half term for schools to reopen? Here’s the latest:

Wales lockdown rules: Everyone was asked to work from home as part of the restrictions. Picture: PA

What are the lockdown rules in Wales?

Not too different to the rules in England, Wales saw schools and colleges close along with all non essential shops, restaurants and leisure facilities including cinemas and theatres.

Weddings and funeral wakes are not allowed and no travel is permitted unless there was an essential valid reason. Everyone was also encouraged to work from home.

Wales schools have been predicted to open after the February half term. Picture: PA

When did the Wales Covid lockdown start and when does it end?

Wales went into strict lockdown days before Christmas - weeks ahead of England.

On January 29th, the Welsh government revealed there would be at least another three weeks of strict lockdown rules, taking them to the next review date of February 19th.

When will schools in Wales open? When’s the February half term?

In the latest Welsh government announcement, they revealed their hope to begin phased reopening of schools following the February half term.

This means as early as February 22, Wales could see some pupils return to the classroom.